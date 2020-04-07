This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 7 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rangers director suggests Celtic title would equate to ‘eight-and-a-half’ in a row

Alistair Johnston, the former Rangers chairman, says if Celtic are handed the title then there may be an asterisk in the history books.

By Garry Doyle Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 10:01 AM
36 minutes ago 985 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5068619
Johnston says his preference is to finish the season.
Image: PA
Johnston says his preference is to finish the season.
Johnston says his preference is to finish the season.
Image: PA

RANGERS DIRECTOR ALASTAIR Johnston has suggested that Celtic’s bid for a record-equalling nine-in-a-row would be devalued if they were awarded the title without the season being completed.

As things stand, Celtic have a 13-point lead over Rangers with Steven Gerrard’s side imploding since New Year. No one knows when football will resume and Johnston, the former chairman at Ibrox, is sure to antagonise Celtic fans with his comments.

He said: “I don’t want to be frivolous about it but a lot of Rangers fans have reached out to me and basically said, ‘Mr Johnston, if Celtic are designated as the winners of the league, does it mean they have won eight-and-a-half in a row?’ That’s not something you want — that asterisk. So ideally I can’t imagine that anybody really wants to have their efforts undermined or compromised or not appreciated.”

To add to the problem, a number of Scottish clubs are hitting cash-flow problems, and desperately need a pay-out of prize money to keep their ships afloat. That can only happen if the league is declared over – now.

“The ideal would be to get the full season done, but there is also the reality of the financial situation,” said Johnston. “Can you actually afford to run by June? You’ve got a lot of players that are out of contract at the end of June. What’s going to happen? The financial circumstances of football clubs right now is also significant.

“Ideally from the clubs’ standpoint and for the integrity of the game, we would like every effort to be made to finish the season. That’s going to be challenging. There is still April, May, June and potentially July before things get going again, but we’ve got to be realistic. We’ve got to work with reality and not aspiration, no question about that.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie