Eight new players included in the Ireland Women's Rugby squad for Six Nations campaign

EIGHT UNCAPPED PLAYERS have made the 34-player Ireland squad for the upcoming Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Scott Bemand, head coach, is gearing up for the opener which is against France on 23 March.

Among those to impress at the successful WXV3 Tournament in Dubai and the ongoing Celtic Challenge series, a number of contenders have put their hands up.

From the Dubai experience comes Katie Whelan and Ruth Campbell. Closer to home in the Celtic Challenge, the progress of Clare Gorman, Chisom Ugwuere, Katie Corrigan and Katie Heffernan has earned them their first taste of an Ireland squad.

Others to join the squad are Shannon Ikahihifo and Andrea Stock.

The captaincy will be retained by Sam Monaghan and Edel McMahon in a joint capacity.

In addition to the 34 players included in the squad, Bemand has named seven players in a wider training panel who will also assemble at the IRFU High Performance Centre when camp commences on Monday 26, February: India Daley, Kate Flannery, Hannah O’Connor, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Ivanna Kiripati, Leah Tarpey and Kayla Waldron.

Ireland open their Championship away to France at Stade Marie-Marvingt on Saturday, 23 March (Kick-off 3.15pm, Irish time live on RTÉ), before facing Italy at home in the RDS on Easter Sunday, 31 March. (Kick-off 3pm, live on RTÉ).

After a down week, the campaign resumes with another home game, in Virgin Media Park in Cork against Wales on Saturday, 13 April (Kick-off 4.45pm, live on Virgin Media), and then Bemands’ side are away to England in Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, 20 April (Kick-off 2.15pm, live on Virgin Media).

Ireland conclude the Championships at home in Kingspan Stadium, against Scotland on Saturday, 27 April (Kick-off 2.30pm, live on RTÉ).

Bemand has also confirmed his Coaching Team for the 2024 Championship, Declan Danaher (Defence Coach) joins the coaching panel as Denis Fogarty (Scrum Coach) and Larissa Muldoon (Assistant Backs; Attack Coach) continue in their roles alongside John McKee (Senior Coach).