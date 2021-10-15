Ireland assistant Gleeson set to leave role to take over at 14-in-a-row Scottish champions

IRELAND WOMEN’S TEAM assistant manager Eileen Gleeson is leaving her position, the FAI announced this morning.

The Dubliner will take over at 14-in-a-row Scottish Women’s Premier League champions Glasgow City from next month.

Gleeson, a Uefa Pro Licence holder, landed a role on Vera Pauw’s coaching staff in October 2019, following a successful managerial career in the Women’s National League with Peamount United and UCD Waves (now DLR Waves).

She will continue to work with the Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Sweden and Finland, as well as overseeing a home-based training session with the WNL players, before starting at Glasgow City in November.

Grant Scott became interim coach of the club in July, following Scott Booth’s departure for Birmingham City.

The most successful club in Scottish women’s football, Glasgow City are currently second in the SWPL 1 table and have Ireland internationals Claire Walsh, Niamh Farrelly, Clare Shine and Aoife Colvill on their books.

“This is a bittersweet feeling for me because on one side I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to work with Glasgow City – one of the most progressive clubs in women’s football – but on the other side I am leaving on the cusp of very exciting times for women’s football in Ireland and the beginning of the World Cup Qualifying campaign with the Irish team,” Gleeson said.

“But I feel that this opportunity with Glasgow is one that I couldn’t turn down in order to take the next step forward in my career and development as a manager. It is really unfortunate that it comes just when we are starting our World Cup qualifying campaign – something that I was really looking forward to as I genuinely believe that we can qualify for the tournament in 2022.

“The last two years have been unbelievable. I’ve learnt so much by working alongside Vera. The same with the players and the backroom staff, it was a pleasure to work with all and to share so many highlights.

I firmly believe that this team is capable of doing something special. I wish everyone involved the very best of luck going forward and will always be the team’s number one supporter.

“I’d like to thank Ruud Dokter for his continued support and also thank the FAI Board, CEO Jonathan Hill and all of the coaches, administrators, players and officials in the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League, Dave Connell, James Scott and Tom Elmes with our underage international teams, and especially Vera, Jan Willem van Ede, Andy Holt, the entire backroom staff and, of course, the players.”

Gleeson and Ireland manager Vera Pauw. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ireland manager Vera Pauw added: “I am really disappointed to lose Eileen from our team, having built up such a good working relationship and achieved a lot in the development of our squad over the last two years. But I’m also really happy for her to take this step in her career by accepting the role with Glasgow City.

I wish her all the success she can get both in the Scottish Championship and in the Uefa Women’s Champions League. She has so much to offer and will add all her experience and knowledge to the team.

“Wherever I have worked I have always wanted an assistant coach from the country I worked who knew the local players and had a strong understanding of the football culture of the country. In that regard, Eileen has been one of the best that I’ve worked with in my career and I thank her for all that she brought to the role with the Ireland squad.

“We have enjoyed some intense and great times together, along with the players and the extended backroom staff, and I’m sure the work that Eileen has done will help us in our quest to qualify for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.”