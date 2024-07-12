'If it keeps half of you guys quiet, well…' - Gleeson's relief as Ireland break 2024 goal duck

ANOTHER DEFEAT IN the Group of Death, but Eileen Gleeson was relieved to see her Ireland side score their first goal of 2024 in Norwich tonight.

England won 2-1 at a rainy Carrow Road, with returning mother Julie-Ann Russell on target for Ireland in the 94th minute.

Not only did it end a seven-game goal drought dating back to last December, it’s also crucial as Ireland target the final seeded play-off place.

As Gleeson wrapped up her media duties, the Irish head coach said:

“If it keeps half of you guys quiet that we’ve scored a goal, well…

“Of course we want goals. We’re trying to get up there but it’s tough.

“Someone wrote we’re the only team out of how many [without a goal]…anyway, it’s good for us, the seeding, Julie and baby Rosie. It’s a nice story.”

Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway scored the European champions’ goals, the first a sucker-punch in the fifth minute and the second a penalty just before the hour-mark.

“We are off the mark,” Gleeson began in the mixed zone.

“It took us 94 minutes to do it there tonight but I think the fact we did score in the 94th minute shows the commitment and the effort, the shift the girls put in and they went right to the very end.

“Of course the negative side is that we conceded those two goals, one of them very early on and a penalty we would all consider didn’t need to happen. We could have been better in that moment. But yeah, a positive note to end on and a goal in terms of the seeding is super-important. Psychologically, that’s a big boost for our confidence.”

Gleeson reserved particular praise for Russell, who marked her long-awaited 61st cap with a crucial goal. The Galway United star had been absent from the Ireland squad since March 2020, while she gave birth to her daughter, Rosie, last summer.

She was introduced as a half-time substitute alongside Leanne Kiernan, after Gleeson “didn’t think there was much to offer” from Amber Barrett and Emily Murphy in the opening period. They were both lively, bringing more energy and pace as intended.

“I know Julie a very long time and I know her characteristics and at the core of that is work-rate, she works off the ball and on the ball and never, ever gives up. That’s what you saw tonight.

“But as a story, she’s a young mother, she’s come back into the international scene after doing really well at her club in Galway. She is super fit. She has come in and we have a new camp baby, Rosie.

“When she was coming on, I told her to enjoy it,. And she said, ‘This is for Rosie.’ So to top it off with a goal is really special for Julie and we’re really proud of her.”

Ireland's goal-scorer Russell. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland’s attention now turns to already-qualified France in their final group qualifier at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday. Gleeson reported no fresh injury concerns and confirmed that the suspended Katie McCabe return to captaincy duties on Leeside.

“I don’t think France will take the foot off the peddle,” the Dubliner insisted. “They’ll definitely be trying to win to top the group.

“Mathematically, if they were to lose and England win, they would finish second. France have quality everywhere so if they change some of their players, I don’t anticipate much difference.”

England manager Sarina Wiegman, meanwhile, welcomed another win as the defending champions target automatic qualification with at least a draw against Sweden next week.

“I’m happy with the result. I thought we started really well, played very well and we scored a goal, an incredible goal.

“I think after that we created still a lot of chances but we should have played more in the pockets and more behind. I think we were sloppy at moments too. In the second half we also could have put it to bed and still had some very great moments. You would hope that we score some more goals.

“Of course I was very frustrated about their goal.”