Ireland beaten by England but returning Russell ends goal drought in Norwich

England 2

Republic of Ireland 1

A glimmer of positivity at the very end of a miserable night in Norwich.

Ireland’s losing run continued in their Euro 2025 qualifying Group of Death, though the returning Julie-Ann Russell scored their first goal of the campaign — and year outright.

It was a magical moment for the Galway United star, back in the squad for the first time since 2020, having given birth to her daughter, Rosie, last summer.

The goal was hugely important in the grand scheme of things, but ultimately, won’t take away from a 100% losing record after five games in this group

England enjoyed their first home win of the campaign as they look to defend their European Championship title by qualifying directly. Ireland have the safety net of a play-off and, in one piece of good news, remain marginally in front for the race for the final seeded place after Poland’s 3-1 defeat to Austria earlier.

The trend of conceding early resumed, with Alessia Russo’s fifth-minute opener the promptest yet, while Georgia Stanway’s second-half penalty ultimately wrapped up all three points in front of 23,003 fans.

In truth, it should have been more than 2-1 as Sarina Wiegman’s side generally outclassed Ireland at a rain-sodden Carrow Road.

After a “dark week” for Irish football in the wake of abuse allegations uncovered by RTÉ and The Sunday Independent, and the questionably-timed announcement of men’s manager Heimir Hallgrímsson, it was time for some football.

Gleeson rang the changes. She made five switches to the team that lost to Sweden last time; some enforced, others not. Katie McCabe was suspended and Kyra Carusa injured, but Louise Quinn dropping out was a football decision.

Denise O’Sullivan returned from injury to captain the team, while Niamh Fahey, Anna Patten, Emily Murphy and Amber Barrett also got the nod, with Megan Connolly and Leanne Kiernan making way. Diane Caldwell missed out on the matchday squad.

Fahey and Patten joined Caitlin Hayes as the three centre-halves, with Aoife Mannion at right-wing-back and Ziu — wearing 11 — stepping in for McCabe on the left. O’Sullivan lined out alongside Ruesha Littlejohn and Lily Agg in the middle, while Murphy and Barrett were deployed up top.

90 (+4)' - GOAL IRELAND



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿2-1🇮🇪



Julie-Ann Russel has Ireland's first goal of these qualifiers with the last kick of the game at Carrow Road



📱Updates: https://t.co/jFJfThrIBg



📺Watch: https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ pic.twitter.com/joqna4qCjP — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 12, 2024

England, too, made some switches. Hannah Hampton was preferred to Mary Earps in goal as they deployed their usual 4-3-3 and hit the ground running.

Just as Olé, Olé momentarily drowned out It’s Coming Home and other England chants, Russo broke the deadlock. The Arsenal star rounded Courtney Brosnan and slotted home after a deft flick from Beth Mead and Georgia Stanway prominence in the build-up. Too easy.

Stanway and Jess Park ran the show as England played their opponents off the pitch early on, repeatedly targeting the space on Ireland’s left side.

The two attacks couldn’t be more contrasting. The game should have been long over after 20 minutes, but for Brosnan heroics. She denied Park, Hemp and Mead, while Russo headed wide. Barrett did have an early shot on target, but it was easily claimed, and she and Murphy completely failed to fire.

Murphy was particularly disappointing, giving the ball away on several occasions, though Fahey and Hayes were among those to do so in much more dangerous areas.

Ireland were disjointed and lacked cohesion, with Brosnan repeatedly hoofing over the sideline to try and stop the siege. They were overrun in midfield and vulnerable out wide. Ziu, who had been excellent of late, struggled. At one stage near the end of the first half, O’Sullivan – who was uncharacteristically dispossessed herself on occasion – roared ‘JESS’ in frustration as yet another Irish pass went astray.

They did tighten up in possession as the half wore on, however, and looked a lot more solid defensively. They gave England a little more to think about, yet the gulf in class remained. Ireland’s first corner resulting in a free out said it all.

The main cause for optimism was Ireland were still only 1-0 down, with Gleeson calling for Russell and Leanne Kiernan to replace Barrett and Murphy. The duo were lively as Ireland looked much improved…until they were caught dreadfully in the 58th minute.

Their increased confidence in possession came to an abrupt halt after a trainwreck in defence. Brosnan was far from home when she put Fahey under pressure with a poor pass; Hemp stole the ball and the defender pulled her down for a penalty. Stanway made no mistake from the spot, and finally, England had their second.

5' - GOAL ENGLAND



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿1-0🇮🇪



Russo rounds Brosnan and strokes the ball home - the hosts have an early lead at Carrow Road



📱Updates: https://t.co/jFJfThrIBg



📺Watch: https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ pic.twitter.com/EJ0V7qirLw — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 12, 2024

Megan Campbell was called for a little after the hour-mark. Long-throw time. She went to left wing back, with Ziu shifting to the middle, but Ireland continued to play with fire at the back and there were some heart-in-the-mouth moments for Brosnan.

England prodded and probed but couldn’t add another goal, while Campbell’s throws looked to be amounting to nothing — until Russell broke Ireland’s duck and ended a seven-game goal drought dating back to last December.

Caitlin Hayes flicked on a throw, and the Galwegian snapped at the ball to round off her long-awaited 61st cap in style. Louise Quinn, key in the build-up, won her 120th and moved second on the Irish women’s all-time appearance list.

Onto Páirc Uí Chaoimh, where they round out the Group of Death against France, who beat Sweden 2-1 tonight to secure qualification.

ENGLAND: Hannah Hampton; Jess Carter (Niamh Charles HT), Alex Greenwood, Leah Williamson (Millie Bright HT); Maya Le Tissier; Jess Park, Kiera Wash, Georgia Stanway; Beth Mead (Chloe Kelly 62), Alessia Russo (Jessica Naz 71), Lauren Hemp (Aggie Beaver Jones 88).

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion; Caitlin Hayes, Niamh Fahey (Louise Quinn 88), Anna Patten; Jess Ziu; Ruesha Littlejohn (Megan Campbell 66), Denise O’Sullivan, Lily Agg; Emily Murphy (Leanne Kiernan HT), Amber Barrett (Julie-Ann Russell HT).

Referee: Catarina Campos (Portugal).