REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Eileen Gleeson and captain Katie McCabe rued a disappointing first half as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to England.

Lauren James and Alex Greenwood scored in the 12th and 18th minutes, as the European champions flexed their considerable muscle and reversed Ireland’s bright start at the Aviva Stadium.

Gleeson’s side were improved through the second half and had some late chances as a crowd of over 32,000 watched on.

“Obviously we’re disappointed with the result,” the Dubliner said.

“Second-half performance, a lot of positives to take from that. We like being higher up the pitch, we like being more aggressive, but we have to see how long we can sustain that position. If we go 90 minutes with that, we’d be opened up earlier.

“In the lower block, we want to be defending that cross in for the first goal better. Not happy with that. You have to defend that better.”

Gleeson took no issue with the two first-half penalties for Ruesha Littlejohn and Louise Quinn handballs. Greenwood missed her second, just before the half-hour mark.

They’re clearcut, they’re technically handballs. She jumps and her hands are in the air but what can we do? We’ve to respond to the referee’s whistle.”

McCabe’s assessment?

“Difficult first half. It felt like we were too passive at times and allowed them too much space in dangerous areas. Coming in at half time, we looked at that and tweaked a few things. We stepped up a little higher in the second half and had a right go at them.

“I think we pushed them towards the end and created some good chances. We could have pinched a goal or two but we need to keep pushing and keep believing. There are four games to go. It’s not ideal opening the two games with zero points but we can’t concentrate on the negatives. We need to keep working and we will do that for sure.

“I think the goals we have conceded over the last two games are avoidable goals, we know that and that’s why we need to be better.

We have got threats going forward in our team. We need to keep pushing and keep believing that we can get something out of this group.”

Asked how to turn narrow defeats against France and England into results in the Group of Death, Gleeson demurred: “I don’t know. You tell me. Send me a note on the bench.

“We’re learning a bit more from every game. For us coaching staff, we’re reflecting and asking do we start the game a bit differently. We know some players have more impact coming on than starting. These are the things we’re picking up now as games go on.

We definitely know that we want to be higher up and more aggressive, but how long can you sustain that?”

The Dubliner insisted Ireland’s full focus was on the next window against Sweden, rather than the safety net of the play-offs. Just the top two teams in the group qualify directly for next summer’s Euros.

“We can build off the second half for Sweden. It’s two losses and we need to get points on the board.

“Of course the result is the main thing but we need performances to build off and we got that from the two games. They were tough games, a lot of demands placed on the players physically and emotionally. We’ve to bring that into Sweden and have a pop.”

England manager Sarina Wiegman, meanwhile, shared her thoughts on Ireland as she reflected on a window they drew 1-1 with Sweden. France beat the Swedes 1-0 elsewhere tonight.

“This was a totally different game against a totally different opponent, they were also very physical. They let us make the game in the first half, we were totally dominating, we were up two up but we should have been up more.

“Ireland let us make the game in the first half. As soon as they won the ball they wanted to go forward and play counter attack. Later on they changed that, they wanted to play opportune and get the duels, so they put more players up front and really wanted to win those battles and second balls.