Aston Villa's Anna Patten named in Ireland squad for upcoming Euro qualifiers

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S national team squad for the opening European Championship qualifiers has been named by manager Eileen Gleeson.

Gleeson is able to add a new face in Anna Patten who is awaiting international clearance from Fifa before getting the green light.

The Aston Villa defender qualifies through a Donegal-born grandfather and Galway-born grandmother.

Anna Patten. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The first game up is away to France in Metz on 5 April, with the second game held at the Aviva Stadium on 9 April, for the visit of reigning European champions, England.

Hard to believe, but it will be the first official meeting of these two teams in 37 years and both games will be broadcast by RTÉ 2. Single match tickets for the England game are already on sale and demand is brisk with over 20,000 tickets snapped up so far.

Injury has ruled out Sinead Farrelly, Jamie Finn and Tara O’Hanlon.

Denise O’Sullivan and Tyler Toland return, having missed the recent friendlies against Italy and Wales.

The training camp will commence on 1 April at the FAI National Training Centre.

IRELAND WNT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes).

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Reading – on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University).