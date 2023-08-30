Eileen Gleeson named as interim manager for Ireland Women's National team

THE FAI HAVE confirmed that Eileen Gleeson will take on the role of Interim Head Coach of the Ireland Women’s National Team, starting with their opening two UEFA Nations League games in September, following the departure of Vera Pauw.

Currently FAI Head of Women and Girls’ Football, Gleeson was previously involved with the WNT as Assistant Coach and will now lead the team on an interim basis as the recruitment process for the new Head Coach begins.

Ireland will host Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, September 23 before travelling to Budapest to take on Hungary on Tuesday, September 26 in their opening League B games.