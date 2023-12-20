5 things we learned from Eileen Gleeson's unveiling as Ireland WNT head coach

1. Why Gleeson changed her mind

THE OBVIOUS FIRST question. Eileen Gleeson had repeatedly ruled herself out of the running through her successful interim reign. The Dubliner’s focus was initially on her day job as FAI Head of Women and Girls’ Football, but soon, she began to think differently.

“If you’re asking for a critical, specific time where I changed my mind, it was standing in the rain in Albania. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be there?” she said.

“As the camps went on, I started to really feel the connection again with the pitch and the team and with the progress we were making and the excitement of it. I started enjoying the role more, I felt comfortable in it.”

Gleeson also revealed she previously applied for the job twice, in 2017 and 2019, so this is a case of third time’s a charm.

The former Peamount United, DLR Waves and Glasgow City coach said that players didn’t strictly encourage her to throw her hat in the ring, while Canham stressed they were not involved in the process directly, though there is always open dialogue.

Some did contact Gleeson after the announcement. “It is always positive reinforcement, it’s good they enjoyed the campaign which is nice.”

Asked if Vera Pauw was in touch, her former assistant coach simply shook her head.

2. Gleeson was the FAI’s ‘outstanding and preferred candidate’

Canham opened the press conference by reading a pre-prepared statement. Throughout Tuesday’s interviews, he referenced Gleeson being the right fit for the Association, with “a different and fresh approach” sought out after Pauw’s departure.

The Director of Football detailed the FAI’s worldwide search and recruitment process; their use of external assistance to scour the women’s market as they whittled down a list of 42 applicants to 12, seven and two respectively.

FAI Director of Football Marc Canham with head coach Eileen Gleeson. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Alan Mahon, Jayne Ludlow and Mo Marley were reportedly in the mix in the latter stages. Canham said the job was not offered to anyone else.

“Eileen was the preferred candidate, the outstanding candidate and the only person we offered the job to,” he said.

“She met all of the criteria as a modern coach that understands the Irish culture, Irish people and the Irish players which is really important, and plays a progressive way of football, builds a really positive, inclusive environment, leads the team and gets the maximum out of that, brings through young players and has demonstrated a really inclusive, collaborative leadership style.

“Ultimately Eileen was successful in the process because she has a vision that aligns with ours as an Association. She also has a vision that’s aligned with our pathway and everything we want to achieve over the next few years around football pathways and player pathways, and importantly having a golden thread, a ‘green line’ which we’re going to call it, through our Under-15s all the way to our senior team.

“She’s modern and open to the best practice approaches, is ambitious, has great respect for everyone she works with and builds a really positive and inclusive culture which are absolutely key.”

“Eileen is our head coach and is not our manager, and there’s a subtle but important difference, which reflects a modern approach to modern football and global trends,” Canham, the former Premier League Director of Coaching, continued.

“Clearly Eileen is the leader of the team, the players and the staff, but is also part of a wider ecosystem and structure to support the performance and development of the team.”

Gleeson added: “It is essentially me overseeing an interdisciplinary team.”

3. No update on the future of the backroom team

When the FAI announced their new woman, they said that Gleeson “will spend the coming weeks assembling a coaching and support team, with appointments to be confirmed in the new year”.

She echoed that sentiment to The 42 in yesterday’s press conference, before facing further questions. Emma Byrne and Colin Healy were her assistant coaches through the Nations League, with goalkeeper coach Richie Fitzgibbon and performance coach Ivi Casagrande among other personnel involved.

Asked specifically about Byrne and Healy, Canham explained:

“It was an interim structure so it was always the intention to be an interim process until the end of the campaign. That all happened very quickly. We put them together quickly and they did an amazing job with Eileen. All credit to them and thank them. We’ll assess that over the next few weeks and into the new year.”

Emma Byrne with Richie Fitzgibbon and Colin Healy. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Both Gleeson and Canham wouldn’t be drawn on whether they want them to move forward with the squad, alluding to upcoming conversations, with the head coach noting:

“I’m only here to talk about myself but the staff did a great job. We’ll review everything from the Nations League campaign, speak to people and have more detail.”

“It’s a really important next phase of development for the team,” Canham added. “That’s not code for we don’t want them or we do want them, but it’s just that we want to take a few weeks. It’s Christmas in five or six days, then the new year.

“Obviously we’ve got games in February, we haven’t got loads of time but we’ve got a little bit of time and we just want to make sure that we take our time and reflect and plan appropriately to make sure we get this right, because the team that goes into the next 18 months is the team that is going to be there for 18 months. We just want to make sure we get that absolutely right, as we have done by getting Eileen into that role.”

4. How 2024 is shaping up for Ireland

The next international window is in February. A pair of friendlies are expected against top opposition, with conversations underway on that front.

Then the honeymoon period well and truly comes to an end. The Euro 2025 draw takes place on 5 March, with Ireland joining Europe’s elite in League A and kickstarting qualifying action in April. A play-off is effectively guaranteed: the top two in each group progress directly to the finals in Switzerland, with play-offs slated in for October.

“We want to be challenged by higher level opposition, to be tested. That’s the arena we want to be, League A is the arena with a step-up in opposition. The team has played these teams in previous campaigns so we want to continue that and see it with different principles, work in different areas of the pitch and test ourselves in those moments.

“We want to be better, we have to keep progressing. Top two in League A is a big ask, we’ve seen the Nations League League A, you now see the likes of Sweden, Norway, top teams in a play-off, so will it be a challenge for us.

“Are we looking forward to it? Absolutely.”

Katie McCabe, Denise O'Sullivan and Sinead Farrelly. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

There has been plenty of talk about consistent qualification for major tournaments in the wake of Ireland’s World Cup bow. Qualifying for the Euros is seen by most as a necessity, though Canham would not go as far as saying it would be a failure not to make it.

“We are absolutely committed to wanting to achieve success now and in the future. We are absolutely committed to trying to qualify. We have a great chance.”

5. What’s happening with the FAI Head of Women and Girls’ football role?

Gleeson was the perfect fit for her previous role in the Association, so it’s fair to say that there is some concern as to how it will be filled. Karen Duggan spoke to that on Second Captains yesterday.

The recruitment process for Gleeson’s replacement as Head of Women and Girls’ Football is underway, with another big appointment ahead.

“We will advertise that job immediately,” Canham said. “We had some people in the process previously who we feel will be good candidates for the role. They will have to go through the process.

“It’s absolutely key to the progression of the wider game. Eileen has the privilege and amazing opportunity of spearheading the national team but there’s absolutely loads to do to capitalise on the momentum of women’s and girls’ football.

“Eileen and I were talking earlier about how the women’s and girls’ game is moving fast. You only have to look at how competitive the last World Cup was compared to previous tournaments. Everyone is either catching up or accelerating. The Head of Women’s and Girls Football, together with progressing the national team, is absolutely critical.

“We’re at a very good point now. Obviously we want to stay there but we want to accelerate and if we can, try to get ahead of the game. We’re very conscious that the game is moving fast. Having a Head of Women and Girls’ Football and the structures around that is critical to success moving forward.

“We need to move quick but need to get the right person as well.”