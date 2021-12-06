Eileen Gleeson laments performance after Glasgow City beaten by Celtic in Scottish Cup final

THERE WAS disappointment for former Ireland assistant boss Eileen Gleeson on Sunday, as her Glasgow City side were beaten 1-0 by Celtic in the SWPL Cup final.

Caitlin Hayes’ first-half header was enough to secure her team a first piece of silverware since 2010.

Gleeson took over Glasgow last month, earning the role on the back of an impressive CV that includes managing a highly successful Peamount stint between 2006 and 2014.

Irish trio Claire Walsh, Niamh Farrelly and Aoife Colvill all started for Glasgow, while Tyler Toland came off the bench late on for Celtic, and Isibeal Atkinson was an unused sub.

Gleeson after the game admitted her side were second best.

“A disappointing performance from a City perspective,” she said.

“In terms of the overall game, you’d say Celtic are the worthy winners today.

“We failed to create any chances or really test their ‘keeper so I’m really disappointed with our performance.”