'Memories that will last a lifetime' - Eimear Considine announces rugby retirement

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Eimear Considine has announced her retirement from rugby.

The Clare native, who recently featured in Ireland’s WXV1 tournament, says she feels now is the right time to step away after a 10-year career in the sport.

A talented GAA player in both camogie and Ladies Football, Considine was initially recruited into the Irish Women’s Sevens programme. She earned her first Ireland XVs cap in the 2017 Six Nations and finishes her career with 25 international appearances.

Considine made an incredible return to rugby this year following a combination ACL and MCL injuries, as well as the birth of son Caolán in 2023.

She marked her return with a try in Ireland’s 36-10 victory over Australia as part of the celebrations for Irish Rugby’s 150th anniversary.

“At the age of 23, I was given an opportunity to play rugby,” Cosidine wrote in an Instagram post.

“I had no idea back then of the journey that lay ahead, but now after 10 years I feel it’s time that the journey ends.

“To all my coaches throughout the years at Bohs, Munster and Ireland, thank you for backing me. To all my teammates, I’ve made friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.

“To my family, especially Dean, it wouldn’t have been possible without your support and patience!

“To all the supporters, you’ve been there through thick and thin and I look forward to joining you from here on out.”