Eir confirmed as sponsors of senior hurling championship for next five years

Dublin captain Eoghan O’Donnell, Shane Kingston of Cork, Limerick captain Declan Hannon, and Austin Gleeson of Waterford at the announcement of Eir's sponsorship today.

EIR HAS BEEN confirmed as the sponsor of the senior hurling championship for the next five years. The telecommunications company takes over from Very, formerly Littlewoods.

The five-year deal begins with the 2023 championship season.

Advertisement

Littlewoods had been sponsors of both the senior hurling championship and camogie leagues since 2017.

Eir has been a commercial partner of the GAA since 2011 and have sponsored Special Olympics Ireland since 1985.

President of the GAA, Larry McCarthy, said: “We are delighted to welcome Eir on board as a sponsor of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship. Since 2011, Eir has been a wonderful supporter of CLG and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for the next five years.

“The Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship is one of our most historic and exciting competitions, as the speed and skill of the game fascinates and enchants our fans around the world. With Eir’s support, we look forward to the continued development of hurling and growth of the Championship.”

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Chief Executive Officer of Eir, Oliver Loomes, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce that we will continue to support the GAA for the next five years with our sponsorship of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship.”