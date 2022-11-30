Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 30 November 2022
Advertisement

Eir confirmed as sponsors of senior hurling championship for next five years

Telecommunications company has been a commercial partner of the GAA since 2011.

45 minutes ago 1,017 Views 0 Comments
Dublin captain Eoghan O’Donnell, Shane Kingston of Cork, Limerick captain Declan Hannon, and Austin Gleeson of Waterford at the announcement of Eir's sponsorship today.
Dublin captain Eoghan O’Donnell, Shane Kingston of Cork, Limerick captain Declan Hannon, and Austin Gleeson of Waterford at the announcement of Eir's sponsorship today.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

EIR HAS BEEN confirmed as the sponsor of the senior hurling championship for the next five years. The telecommunications company takes over from Very, formerly Littlewoods. 

The five-year deal begins with the 2023 championship season.

Littlewoods had been sponsors of both the senior hurling championship and camogie leagues since 2017. 

Eir has been a commercial partner of the GAA since 2011 and have sponsored Special Olympics Ireland since 1985. 

President of the GAA, Larry McCarthy, said: “We are delighted to welcome Eir on board as a sponsor of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship. Since 2011, Eir has been a wonderful supporter of CLG and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for the next five years.

“The Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship is one of our most historic and exciting competitions, as the speed and skill of the game fascinates and enchants our fans around the world. With Eir’s support, we look forward to the continued development of hurling and growth of the Championship.”

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Chief Executive Officer of Eir, Oliver Loomes, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce that we will continue to support the GAA for the next five years with our sponsorship of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie