BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 19 May 2021
Advertisement

eir Sport channels to cease broadcasting later this year

‘Following an in-depth review, Eir has decided to discontinue eir Sport.’

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 19 May 2021, 4:57 PM
24 minutes ago 3,457 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5441729
A view of eir Sport branding.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A view of eir Sport branding.
A view of eir Sport branding.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Updated 15 minutes ago

EIR HAVE CONFIRMED that its eir Sport channels will wind up later this year, bringing an end to its venture into sports television. 

It’s understood that eir Sport staff were informed of the decision on Tuesday morning.

The telecommunications company and broadcaster announced in March that they were opting out of bidding for sports rights in the latest round of TV auctioning.

At the time, Eir said they were “currently exploring options for the future of eir Sport”.

Now the firm have confirmed that “following an in-depth review” they have “decided to discontinue eir Sport later this year” as the pandemic meant the business model was no longer viable. 

“The challenges of the last year have fundamentally changed the commercial model for sports broadcasters, with more sporting events moving to free-to-air and premium broadcasting rights becoming increasingly expensive,” a statement issued to The42 continued.

The sports TV network will continue to broadcast content this year before it winds up for good.

“We are refocusing our resources on our core business of providing the best mobile and broadband networks and services for our customers,” it added.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“eir sport will continue to broadcast great sporting content including the Allianz Football Leagues, the Rainbow Cup and classic sporting action until later this year. We will update our customers further in the coming weeks.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie