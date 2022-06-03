Eiran Cashin cleared to play for Ireland U21s ahead of crunch Euro qualifiers

EIRAN CASHIN HAS been cleared to play for the Republic of Ireland U21 side, and is available for selection for tonight’s 2023 European Championships qualifier against Bosnia & Herzegovina at Tallaght Stadium [kick-off, 7.30pm].

Manager Jim Crawford previously said that he was “disappointed and frustrated” at being unable to name the Derby County defender in his squad, but the FAI has since confirmed that the necessary paperwork has been completed for him to join the squad.

Cashin was born in England but qualifies for Ireland via a grandparent, and played 18 times in the Championship for Wayne Rooney’s Derby last season. He has already linked up with the Ireland camp, ahead of a triple-header of qualifiers, starting with tonight’s clash in Dublin.

Ireland will also face Montenegro at home on 6 June, before travelling to Italy on 14 June.

Crawford’s charges can secure either automatic promotion or a play-off for the finals in Georgia and Romania across their final three group games.

