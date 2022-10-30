Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 30 October 2022
Éire Óg lift Clare senior crown again, Galway hurling semi-final draw is made

The Nire (Waterford) and Enniskillen Gaels (Fermanagh) won county senior titles today.

37 minutes ago 1,227 Views 0 Comments
Cusack Park in Ennis hosted today's Clare final.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

Results

Clare senior football final

  • Éire Óg Ennis 0-9 Ennistymon 0-6

Galway senior hurling quarter-finals

  • Sarsfields 1-20 Portumna 0-16
  • Loughrea 1-22 Turloughmore 2-16

Waterford senior football final

  • The Nire 0-10 Rathgormack 0-8

Fermanagh senior football final

  • Enniskillen Gaels 3-12 Erne Gaels Belleek 0-10

*****

CLARE CHAMPIONS ÉIRE Óg Ennis successfully defended their senior football crown with a three-point success today over Ennistymon in Cusack Park.

Éire Óg last year won their first title in 16 seasons and have now backed up that triumph. Ennistymon were chasing their maiden senior championship and hoping to make amends for their  2014 final loss by six points to St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay.

But Ennistymon fell short again in a low-scoring encounter. Gavin Cooney was top scorer for Éire Óg with 0-6, four converted frees and two pointed marks.  That scoring inspiration was crucial for the winners. Brendy Rouine and Cillian Rouine bagged 0-2 apiece for Ennistymon, yet it was the Ennis club who succeeded a week after their hurling outfit had suffered disappointment in the county final.

Next up for Éire Óg will be a Munster date with The Nire after the Waterford senior football final culminated in success for the Ballymacarbr men by 0-10 to 0-8 against Rathgormack.

The game was a repeat of last year’s final which saw The Nire win out by a point. Rathgormack had lost the last two deciders after winning the trophy in 2019.

Waterford hurler Conor Gleeson fired 0-4 for The Nire, while Aaron Ryan chipped in with 0-3.  Conor Murray and Jason Curry scored 0-2 apiece for Rathgormack.

The Munster club championship now pits the Clare champions against their Waterford counterparts in a quarter-final on Sunday 13 November at a Clare venue. The winners of that will advance to meet Kerry’s Kerins O’Rahillys at the semi-final stage on 27 November.

In Galway this year’s senior hurling semi-finals will see Sarsfields take on champions St Thomas and Loughrea will play Clarinbridge.

The games will be played next weekend with fixture details still to be confirmed. Today saw the quarter-final ties conclude with Sarsfields overcoming Portumna by 1-20 to 0-16, Mark Regan striking the only goal as Joe Canning impressed for Portumna.

Loughrea defeated Turloughmore by 1-22 to 2-16 after trailing 1-8 to 0-10 at the interval. Johnny Coen netted from a penalty for the winners.

What are they
really like?

Yesterday’s quarter-final action saw 2021 finalists St Thomas and Clarinbridge both claim six-point victories over Cappataggle and Tommy Larkins respectively.

In Fermanagh the refixed senior football decider saw Enniskillen Gaels overcome Erne Gaels by 3-12 to 0-10.

Last weekend saw the original fixture postponed due to poor weather with today’s game seeing Enniskillen Gaels win with 11 points to spare.

Enniskillen Gaels lost last year’s decider and had last claimed this silverware in 2007, while Erne Gaels previously were crowned champions back in 1981.

Conor Love raised two green flags for the winners, while Conor McShea grabbed their other goal.

They now advance to play Cavan’s Gowna in the Ulster senior quarter-final on Saturday 12 November at Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

