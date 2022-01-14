Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Friday 14 January 2022
El Clasico set to break attendance world record for a women's fixture

Barcelona will play a Women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

By AFP Friday 14 Jan 2022, 6:05 PM
40 minutes ago 969 Views 1 Comment
Camp Nou, the home of FC Barcelona.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BARCELONA ANNOUNCED TODAY that 70,000 tickets have been sold for their Women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid at Camp Nou next month, an attendance that would break the world record for a women’s club match.

It would surpass the previous record from March 2019, when 60,739 supporters watched Barca beat Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“70,000 tickets sold! Let’s get the stadium bouncing!” the club posted on social media.

Barcelona’s 147,000 members have been allowed to claim tickets for free for the game, although there is an administration charge of €2.50.

Barca’s women’s team usually play at the Johan Cruyff stadium at the club’s training ground. The stature of this fixture has convinced them to use Camp Nou, which has a capacity of just over 99,000.

Camp Nou is currently limited to 70% capacity due to regional restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic but the club hope rules will be relaxed by the time the game takes place on 30 March.

If that is the case, the match could exceed the 86,422 fans that watched the men’s Clasico between Barca and Real Madrid at Camp Nou in October.

Barcelona’s women’s team played at Camp Nou for the first time as a professional outfit in January last year, when they thrashed local rivals Espanyol 5-0, although that game was played behind closed doors.

The Catalans will be strong favourites against Real Madrid. They won the treble last season and the league at a canter, finishing 25 points ahead of Madrid in second.

This season, they are unbeaten in the Primera while Madrid are languishing down in eighth.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

