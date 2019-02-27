This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final

Barcelona are into the Copa Del Rey final for a sixth successive year.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 10:14 PM
15 minutes ago 1,371 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4516815
Luis Suarez celebrates Barca's third goal.
Luis Suarez celebrates Barca's third goal.
Luis Suarez celebrates Barca's third goal.

BARCELONA ARE INTO the Copa del Rey final for the sixth year in a row after a 3-0 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday sealed a 4-1 aggregate semi-final victory. 

Luis Suarez scored twice in the second half either side of a Raphael Varane own goal to send the Catalans through and keep their treble hopes alive. 

Madrid had gone into the second leg with a slight edge following a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou, but they failed to best Marc-Andre ter Stegen with some clear-cut chances in the first half. 

Vinicius Junior was the biggest attacking threat in some cagey opening minutes, seeing a shot well blocked by Ter Stegen after earlier having a penalty appeal waved away. 

Ter Stegen again came to Barca’s rescue 10 minutes before the break, denying Karim Benzema on the half-volley, before Vinicius steered the ball over the bar from Sergio Reguilon’s low cross. 

However, 50 minutes in, Barca’s attack finally came to life. Ousmane Dembele raced away from Dani Carvajal and cut the ball back for Suarez, who side-footed first time past Keylor Navas at the left-hand post.

Ter Stegen made a flying save to keep out Reguilon’s header as Madrid stepped up their urgency in pursuit of an equaliser, but the result was put beyond them 69 minutes in when a sliding Varane turned the ball into his own net under pressure from Suarez. 

With hope draining from among the home fans, Suarez rubbed salt into their wounds with a chipped penalty four minutes later, leaving Madrid out of the competition and no doubt eager to avenge the defeat in Saturday’s La Liga showdown.

