El Clasico postponed for security reasons

Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos square up during last season's meeting.

EL CLASICO, SPANISH football’s biggest derby, has been postponed because of Catalonia protests, the Spanish football federation announced today.

The La Liga fixture was due to take place at the Nou Camp on Saturday, 26 October, but it has been called off over security reasons.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have until 10:00am (0800 GMT) on Monday to find a new date for the match, the federation said.

If they fail to do so, the federation will choose a new date.

