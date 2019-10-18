This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
El Clasico postponed for security reasons

Next Saturday’s meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid has been called off due to the Catalonia protests.

By AFP Friday 18 Oct 2019, 10:55 AM
Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos square up during last season's meeting.
Image: Manu Fernandez
Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos square up during last season's meeting.
Image: Manu Fernandez
Image: Manu Fernandez

EL CLASICO, SPANISH football’s biggest derby, has been postponed because of Catalonia protests, the Spanish football federation announced today. 

The La Liga fixture was due to take place at the Nou Camp on Saturday, 26 October, but it has been called off over security reasons. 

Barcelona and Real Madrid have until 10:00am (0800 GMT) on Monday to find a new date for the match, the federation said.

If they fail to do so, the federation will choose a new date.

More to follow 

© – AFP 2019  

