Elbouzedi to link up with Euro 2020 duo as former Ireland U21 star joins AIK

The 2018 Swedish champions have brought in the Dubliner on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 2:33 PM
Zack Elbouzedi (left) pictured today with AIK's sporting director Henrik Jurelius.
Image: AIK Fotboll
Image: AIK Fotboll

ZACK ELBOUZEDI IS set to play his club football in Sweden after the signing of the Irish winger was announced this afternoon by AIK.

The 2018 Swedish champions have paid an undisclosed fee to Lincoln City to bring in the 23-year-old Dubliner on a contract that runs until December 2024.

The move to Stockholm will see Elbouzedi play alongside Mikael Lustig and Sebastian Larsson, who recently helped Sweden reach the last 16 at Euro 2020.

“I am delighted to sign for the biggest club in Sweden,” Elbouzedi said. “I cannot wait to get going now, get into training with the lads and play in front of the supporters at the stadium. 

“I want to thank the club for the opportunity and I look forward to helping the team on the pitch to get positive results.”

After impressing with Waterford during the 2019 League of Ireland season, Elbouzedi was snapped up by Lincoln. However, he found opportunities limited at the League One club.

Having scored twice in 11 first-team appearances, he joined Bolton Wanderers on loan last January and played 14 times as the club achieved promotion from League Two.

Elbouzedi was a key player for the Republic of Ireland U21s under Stephen Kenny, winning 13 caps at the age grade and scoring on three occasions.

One of those goals came in a 4-1 win over a Sweden side for whom current AIK boss Bartosz Grzelak was serving as assistant manager at the time.

“It feels good to have Zack here,” AIK sporting director Henrik Jurelius said. “He has qualities that we have been looking for and will fit well into our style of play. We all look forward to working with him.” 

Paul Dollery
