Tuesday 13 September 2022
Everton sign former Leicester goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on short-term contract

37-year-old comes in following injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan

By Press Association Tuesday 13 Sep 2022
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

EVERTON HAVE SIGNED former Leicester goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a short-term contract.

The Toffees have brought in the 37-year-old to boost their goalkeeping department following injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan.

Jakupovic, who won his sole Switzerland cap in 2008, was a free agent after leaving Leicester in the summer to end a five-year spell with the club. 

England stopper Pickford suffered a thigh injury in Everton’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool on September 3 and is set to be out until after the forthcoming international break.

And Lonergan is expected to be sidelined for the next few weeks as he recovers from a knee issue.

The Goodison Park outfit also have Asmir Begovic in their squad.

