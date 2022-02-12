Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 12 February 2022
Eldorado Allen floors big guns in Denman Chase

Meanwhile Funambule Sivola came home first in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase.

By Press Association Saturday 12 Feb 2022
Eldorado Allen ridden by jockey Brendan Powell.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ELDORADO ALLEN RELISHED the step up to three miles in the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury to dent some lofty reputations.

Up against dual King George VI Chase winner Clan Des Obeaux and Betfair Chase runner-up Royale Pagaille, the Colin Tizzard-trained grey looked to have it all to do.

However, plenty felt he held some sort of a chance as he was steadily backed throughout the day to be sent off at just 6-1 under Brendan Powell.

Having won the Haldon Gold Cup over almost two and a quarter miles first time out this season, the eight-year-old had to prove his stamina but Brendan Powell was positive on him. 

He helped set the pace until David Bass took over on Imperial Aura, although despite putting in some big leaps on the way by the time Kim Bailey’s charge reached four from home he had stopped quickly and failed to finish once more.

That left Eldorado Allen in front and while Clan Des Obeaux was under pressure early in the straight, Royale Pagaille had made good progress to challenge but he could never quite get on terms.

Eldorado Allen kept on strongly after the last and while he holds an entry in the Ryanair Chase next month, connections will have to weigh up whether to supplement for the Gold Cup or not.

Tizzard said: “He was given a great ride by Brendan again. We were pretty convinced he was a three-miler. Whether he is a three-mile-and-two-furlong horse (Gold Cup trip) is something else.

“I’m sure we will talk about supplementing him for the Gold Cup for a week or two. The Gold Cup is the Gold Cup. I would say there is any one of 14 horses who could win the Gold Cup.

“He is in the Ryanair. We did win the Ryanair with Cue Card and we didn’t mind that!

“Any race at Cheltenham is worth winning and he has got to go where he has his best chance. It looks pretty obvious it is the Ryanair, but who knows what the owners will want to do.

“Fiddlerontheroof and Lostintranslation are in the Gold Cup. Lostintranslation might even drop back to the Ryanair. Fiddler is a strong stayer. We held him back because of the National weights and he will be out in a week or 10 days.

“But this one did it well today. Fluent jumping from the front. We said to Brendan, ‘don’t hold back, if you jump to the front, don’t give it back again’. We don’t mind going to the front and Brendan likes it, so we play to our strengths.

“Fiddler will have one run before Cheltenham. I’m not sure where. He will run in a handicap somewhere off 155.

“There is a hell of a difference between three miles and the Cheltenham Gold Cup of three miles and two furlongs. This one looks like he is a Ryanair horse to me, but everyone will have the input on that.”

Meanwhile Funambule Sivola made most of the running to win the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase and continue the golden run of Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch.

The pair can do little wrong at present and having earned plenty of prize money at Lingfield’s Winter Million meeting Williams provided Deutsch with his first Grade One win last weekend, when L’Homme Presse cruised to victory in the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown.

With Gary Moore’s Editeur Du Gite pulled out of the Newbury feature not long after declarations on Thursday, the way was left clear for Funambule Sivola (9-4) to dictate matters in front.

The diminutive seven-year-old might not get very high at his fences, but one thing he does do is get to the other side quickly.

Last year’s winner Sceau Royal adopted his usual stalking role under new pilot James Bowen, only to get in tight to the fourth-last and always be on the back foot thereafter.

Hitman travelled smoothly for a long way and looked a threat running to two out, but Funambule Sivola never missed a beat up the home straight and it was left to Sceau Royal to chase him home, beaten two lengths.


