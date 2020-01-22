This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning announces retirement

‘For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant.’

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 11:11 PM
24 minutes ago 574 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4976282
Manning: one of only 12 quarterbacks with multiple Super Bowl rings.
Image: Rich Graessle
Manning: one of only 12 quarterbacks with multiple Super Bowl rings.
Manning: one of only 12 quarterbacks with multiple Super Bowl rings.
Image: Rich Graessle

TWO-TIME SUPER Bowl champion Eli Manning has announced his decision to retire, calling time on a 16-year career spent exclusively with the New York Giants.

Manning, 39, threw one of the most famous passes in NFL history when he led the unfancied Giants on a late drive to win Super Bowl XLII and deny the New England Patriots a perfect 19-0 season.

Manning repeated the trick again in 2012 as the Giants snuck into the playoffs with a 9-7 regular season record and made it to Super Bowl XLVI, where he marshalled another fourth-quarter drive to give them a 21-17 win over the Patriots.

Manning retires with 4,895 completions for 57,023 yards and 366 touchdown passes, and as one of only 12 quarterbacks to win multiple Super Bowl rings alongside his older brother Peyton.

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” said Giants president John Mara.

“Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability.

“It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us.”

