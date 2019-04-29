This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Evander Holyfield's son signed up by Carolina Panthers

Elijah Holyfield was not among the 25 running backs selected during the NFL Draft.

By AFP Monday 29 Apr 2019, 7:31 PM
29 minutes ago 886 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4611566
Elijah Holyfield pictured during the Combine in February.
Image: Robin Alam
Elijah Holyfield pictured during the Combine in February.
Elijah Holyfield pictured during the Combine in February.
Image: Robin Alam

THE SON OF former world heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield will attempt to forge a career in the NFL after being signed by the Carolina Panthers, the club confirmed today.

Elijah Holyfield, a running back with the University of Georgia last season, was one of four undrafted free agents signed by the Panthers.

The 20-year-old rushed for 1,000 yards for the Bulldogs last season but his draft stock plummeted when he could only manage a relatively sluggish 4.78 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine.

Most running backs typically aim for a time below 4.50sec for the combine benchmark sprint. A total of 25 running backs were chosen in the Draft, which wrapped up this weekend.

Nevertheless Holyfield earned a reputation as a solid ball-carrier at Georgia, and will now seek to nail down a permanent spot on the Panthers roster alongside Christian McCaffrey.

Draft Holyfield Gamble Football Evander Holyfield watches from the sidelines last year as his son plays for Georgia. Source: John Raoux

Speaking before the draft last week, Holyfield told suitors he would be the “hardest-working guy in the room” if picked.

“I think I can help change the culture and add some toughness to the team,” he said.

“If you want a guy that can do everything at the running back position, I’m your guy.”

