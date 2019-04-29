Evander Holyfield's son signed up by Carolina Panthers

Elijah Holyfield pictured during the Combine in February.

THE SON OF former world heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield will attempt to forge a career in the NFL after being signed by the Carolina Panthers, the club confirmed today.

Elijah Holyfield, a running back with the University of Georgia last season, was one of four undrafted free agents signed by the Panthers.

The 20-year-old rushed for 1,000 yards for the Bulldogs last season but his draft stock plummeted when he could only manage a relatively sluggish 4.78 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine.

Most running backs typically aim for a time below 4.50sec for the combine benchmark sprint. A total of 25 running backs were chosen in the Draft, which wrapped up this weekend.

Nevertheless Holyfield earned a reputation as a solid ball-carrier at Georgia, and will now seek to nail down a permanent spot on the Panthers roster alongside Christian McCaffrey.

Evander Holyfield watches from the sidelines last year as his son plays for Georgia. Source: John Raoux

Speaking before the draft last week, Holyfield told suitors he would be the “hardest-working guy in the room” if picked.

“I think I can help change the culture and add some toughness to the team,” he said.

“If you want a guy that can do everything at the running back position, I’m your guy.”

