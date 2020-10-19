BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 12°C Monday 19 October 2020
Green light for senior GAA Championships as elite sport exempt from Level 5 restrictions

The exemption will leave international rugby and European football available for viewing from home.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 19 Oct 2020, 9:51 PM
29 minutes ago 10,007 Views 42 Comments
https://the42.ie/5238078
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE 2020 GAA senior inter-county Championships have been given the green light to commence next weekend after the Government announced a move to an amended Level 5 of restrictions this evening.

While individuals my exercise within 5km of their home, the Government advice is that: ‘No training or matches should take place, with the exception of professional, elite sports and inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing’.

The exemption for elite sport in the new lockdown measures paves the way for the Gaelic football and hurling action to go ahead once sanctioned by Croke Park, while international competitions in rugby and football can also proceed.

The 2020 Senior Hurling Championship is due to begin next Saturday with Dublin taking on Laois in Croke Park in the Leinster quarter-final. Sunday sees the start of the Munster Hurling Championship with Clare playing Limerick in Semple Stadium.

The final round of the GAA football league is also down for decision across Saturday and Sunday while the All-Ireland U20 football final is set to take place on Saturday in Portlaoise.

In rugby, while the Energia AIL was halted in recent weeks, professional players in all four provinces have been subject to regular testing and rigorous protocols handed down by the IRFU and they are set to continue their Pro14 schedule.

Ireland are back in action on Saturday when they play Italy, a Six Nations match postponed when the pandemic first hit in the spring.

In soccer, Dundalk play their opening Europa League group game on Thursday night in Tallaght Stadium against Molde. The action will also continue in the League of Ireland Premier and First Division.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Read next:

