Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 25 September 2022
Advertisement

Eliud Kipchoge beats world record at Berlin Marathon

Kenyan looked set to run a sub-two-hour time at midway point.

By AFP Sunday 25 Sep 2022, 10:57 AM
41 minutes ago 1,281 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5875915
Kipchoge beat his own record.
Image: Christoph Soeder
Kipchoge beat his own record.
Kipchoge beat his own record.
Image: Christoph Soeder

ELIUD KIPCHOGE HAS beaten his own world marathon record by 30 seconds, running 2hr 01min 10sec in Berlin this morning.

At the halfway point the back-to-back Olympic champion in Rio and Tokyo looked set to become the first to officially run under the elusive two-hour mark.

But despite slowing slightly the 37-year-old Kenyan held on to best his own record from Berlin in 2018.

Kenyan Mark Korir finished second behind his countryman with a time of 2:05:58, while Ethiopian Tadu Abate came third with 2:06:28.

Ethiopian Andamlak Belihu, who kept up with Kipchoge for around two thirds of the race, held on for fourth.

Kipchoge, who on Friday said his only goal was “to run a good race”, burst out of the blocks, clearly aiming not only for a world record but to beat the two-hour mark.

A pod of around seven runners kept up with Kipchoge for the first 10 kilometres, before 2021 winner Guye Adola and Belihiu pulled away after 15 kilometres.

Adola was unable to maintain the pace and began to fall back after 18 kilometres, with both Kipchoge and Belihu reaching the half marathon mark in less than an hour.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Kipchoge emerged on his own after 25 kilometres and was still on pace for the sub-two-hour mark, but began to slow slightly despite still keeping the world record in his sights.

Kipchoge became just the second man to win four Berlin Marathons, joining Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie who owned the event from 2006 to 2009.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie