Ndudi wins long jump gold at European U20 Championships

ELIZABETH NDUDI HAS won gold for Ireland in the women’s long jump at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Jerusalem.
The Irish national senior champion put in a stunning round of jumps with her best leap of 6.56m (+1.4) smashing her own Irish U20 record of 6.44, which she posted just last month.
The result moved the Dundrum South Dublin AC athlete to second on the Irish all-time list behind Kelly Proper’s national record of 6.62i (2010).
“I’m in shock, I’m amazed how well the event went for me,” Ndudi said.
The winning jump from Elizabeth Ndudi ✨🥇#Jerusalem2023 @EuroAthletics @allathleticstv @Ask123ie pic.twitter.com/sL92SEK7Mx— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 10, 2023
“I was confident in myself coming in here but it’s a huge improvement and to do it in such a high competition makes the national record so special.
“I really focused on my mental preparations as well as the physical side coming in here. I made sure to really get in the zone in the morning and evening before sessions.
“Last year I was a bit nervous and I think that’s why I didn’t post a big jump but today I came in here full of confidence, so I was mentally prepared.”
Ndudi, who came into this week’s championships ranked sixth, becomes Ireland’s first ever field event champion at European U20 level.
Earlier, the men’s 4×100 relay team secured their place in this evening’s final with a smooth 40.56 SB to qualify as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers. The final takes place at 5.05pm Irish time.
Report courtesy of Athletics Ireland
