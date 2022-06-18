Ellen Keane wins world championship silver for Ireland

ELLEN KEANE SHOWED all of her experience to stage a dramatic comeback over the final 50 metres of her SB8 100m Breaststroke Final to clinch a silver medal in an incredibly competitive World Championships final in Madeira.

Keane, who qualified in first place for the final, raced out of lane 4 and she took over a second off that morning time to win her silver medal.

Her battle with Spain’s Dmytriv Dmytriv was contest right up until the final stroke as Keane finished just 0.8 of a second behind the Spaniard and less than seven tenths of a second ahead of Katarina Roxon from Canada.

Speaking after the race Keane said: “Coming here I just wanted to do my best, the fastest I’ve swam all year was a 1:26, I wasn’t even expecting to go a 1:22 and I’m delighted with that.”

Ireland will have further medal hopes this evening as Nicole Turner goes for a gold in the event that earned her a silver at the Tokyo Games, she is due to compete at 7:22pm and will be preceded by Róisín Ní Riain who competes in the 200 IM at 6:28pm.

The finals can be watched live via the Para Swimming YouTube page on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5iwW68sqD4

Madeira 2022 World Para Swimming Championships Day 7 Heats Results

Róisín Ní Riain, SM13 200m Individual Medley Final, 18:28

Nicole Turner, S6 50m Butterfly Final, 19:22

Ellen Keane, SB8 100m Breaststroke Final, 1:22.02, 2nd Place *Silver Medal

Day 7- Saturday June 18

Nicole Turner, S6 50m Butterfly Final, 37.52, 1st Place

Ellen Keane, SB8 100m Breaststroke Heat, 1:23.59, 1st Place

Madeira 2022 Team Ireland Results

Day 6: Róisín Ní Riain, S13 400m Freestyle Final, 4:42.94, 4th place

Day 6: Barry McClements S9 100m Backstroke Final, 1:04.98, 4th place

Day 6: Nicole Turner SB6 100m Breaststroke Final, 1:44.014th place

Day 6: Barry McClements S9 100m Backstroke Heat, 1:06.13, 4th Place

Day 6: Nicole Turner SB6 100m Breaststroke Heat, 1:45.95, 3rd Place

Day 5: Barry McClements, S9 400m Freestyle Heats, 4:28.73, 7th place

Day 5: Nicole Turner, S6 50m Freestyle Final, 35.80, 5th place

Day 5: Barry McClements, S9 400m Freestyle Heats, 4:31.9, 5th place

Day 5: Nicole Turner, S6 50m Freestyle Heats, 36.10, 5th place

Day 4: Róisín Ní Riain, S13 100m Backstroke Final, 1:08.4, 3rd place *Bronze Medal

Day 3: Nicole Turner, SM6 200m Individual Medley Final, 3:12.62, 3rd Place *Bronze Medal

Day 3: Barry McClements, S9 100m Butterfly Final, 1:02.64, 5th Place

Day 3: Nicole Turner, SM6 200m Individual Medley Heat, 3:15.36, 3rd place

Day 3: Barry McClements, S9 100m Butterfly Heat, 1:02.82, 4th place

Day 3: Amy Sheridan, S9 100m Butterfly Heat, 1:18.63, 7th place

Day 2: Róisín Ní Riain, Women’s SB13 100m Backstroke Final, 1:19.26, 4th place

Day 1: Róisín Ní Riain, Women’s 100m S13 Butterfly Final, 1.09.05, 3rd place *Bronze Medal

Day 1: Róisín Ní Riain, Women’s 100m S13 Butterfly Heat, 1:10.6, 4th place