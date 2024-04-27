O'Donovan recovers from capsize while Keane and Ní Riain book final places

LAST UPDATE | 3 mins ago
PAUL O’DONOVAN RECOVERED from a capsized boat to finish in fifth place of his heat and book a place in tomorrow’s B final of the men’s Single Sculls at the European Rowing Championships in Hungary.
The Olympic rowing champion, who won gold in the Double Sculls with Fintan McCarthy in Tokyo, was vying for a medal in this event for the first time at these championships.
The start of the race was delayed as a result of O’Donovan’s early misfortune and he was unable to earn a top-three finish for a place in the A final.
He will be back in action for the B final at 9.03am tomorrow.
Elsewhere, Ellen Keane has qualified for the final of the 100m backstroke (5.30pm) at the Para Swimming European Championships in Portugal today.
The Dubliner won her heat earlier this morning in a time of 1:25.09.
“Delighted with that swim. It’s always hard to be the first event and the first heat,”she said.
Always striving for perfection 🙌🏻— Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) April 27, 2024
Keane takes on the 100m butterfly final this evening at 17:30.#Madeira2024 | #ParaSwimming | #TheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/RHzRlx3tFT
“So it was a little bit slower than I wanted it to go but tonight I’m going to rest up and relax, get some food into me and then give it my all in the final.”
Team Ireland’s success continued in Madeira with Róisín Ní Riain, who has already won four medals this week, booking her place in a sixth final after also finishing first in her 200m IM heat.
She will be back in action at 6.40pm.