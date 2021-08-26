Ellen Keane storms to gold to seal Ireland's first medal of Paralympic Games

ELLEN KEANE PUT in a stunning performance to clinch gold in the SB8 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo this morning.

It’s Team Ireland’s first medal of this year’s Paralympic Games.

The 26-year-old Dubliner — a bronze medal winner in Rio – clocked a personal best time of 1.19.93 to become a Paralympic champion.

The Clontarf swimmer trailed New Zealand rival Sarah Pascoe at the turn but stormed home in the best performance of her career to clinch the gold.

Pascoe finished second, ahead of Russian swimmer Adelina Razetdinova.

Earlier, 16-year-old Róisin Ní Riain finished sixth in the final of the S13 100m backstroke, in a personal best time of 1.08.6.

