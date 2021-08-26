Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 26 August 2021
Ellen Keane storms to gold to seal Ireland's first medal of Paralympic Games

The Dubliner came home in a time of 1.19.93.

By Adrian Russell Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 11:55 AM
20 minutes ago 9,687 Views 14 Comments
Ellen Keane celebrates winning her gold medal.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ELLEN KEANE PUT in a stunning performance to clinch gold in the SB8 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo this morning. 

It’s Team Ireland’s first medal of this year’s Paralympic Games. 

The 26-year-old Dubliner — a bronze medal winner in Rio –  clocked a personal best time of 1.19.93 to become a Paralympic champion. 

The Clontarf swimmer trailed New Zealand rival Sarah Pascoe at the turn but stormed home in the best performance of her career to clinch the gold. 

Pascoe finished second, ahead of Russian swimmer Adelina Razetdinova.

Earlier, 16-year-old Róisin Ní Riain finished sixth in the final of the S13 100m backstroke, in a personal best  time of 1.08.6. 

More to follow 

Adrian Russell
