Ellen Keane records personal best to finish fifth in 200m final

Dubliner Ellen Keane. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND’S ELLEN KEANE has finished fifth in the SM9 200m Individual Medley final at the Paralympic Games.

The Dublin swimmer, who clinched gold in the SB8 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo six days ago, produced a personal best time of 2:38.64 in Lane 1 to claim joint-fifth with Summer Schmit of the USA.

New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe took the gold medal ahead of Zsofia Konkoly (Hungary) and Nuria Marques Soto (Spain).

