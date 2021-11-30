Membership : Access or Sign Up
17-year-old Molloy named WNL Player of the Month after starring in the FAI Women's Cup final

The Wexford Youth teenager has scored 14 league goals this season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 2:04 PM
Ellen Molloy during the FAI Women's Cup final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WEXFORD YOUTHS TEENAGER Ellen Molloy has been named SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month for November.  

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a superb season — scoring 14 league goals and earning the player of the match award as Youths saw off Shelbourne in the FAI Women’s Cup final. 

Kilkenny native Molloy, who is studying for her Leaving Certificate, was called up to the Ireland squad for this month’s double-header but unfortunately had to sit the games out due to an injury picked up in the cup final.  

It was a great season, especially capping it off with the cup,” Molloy said.

“I think we were a bit disappointed that we didn’t challenge for the title a bit more towards the end but a great season overall.”

