Ellen Walsh (file pic). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Take a Bow

Ellen Walshe clocks her third fastest time ever to qualify for semi-finals

The Dubliner clocked a time of 2:11.81 to finish sixth in her heat.
11.45am, 2 Aug 2024
320
0

ELLEN WALSHE registered her third fastest time ever as she qualified for the semi-finals of the 200m Individual Medley at the Paris Olympic Games this morning.

The 22-year-old Dubliner clocked a time of 2:11.81 to finish sixth in her heat and 15th overall to get just inside a top-16 spot necessary to compete in this evening’s semi-final, which is due to begin at 8.22pm.

USA’s Alexandra Walsh (2:10.48) won the race, with Ye Shiwen of China (2:10.96) second and Australia’s Kaylee McKeown (2:11.26) third.

Walshe previously qualified for the final of the 400m medley in Paris, finishing eighth overall. 

It has been a fantastic Olympic Games already for Irish swimming, with Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry winning gold and bronze medals respectively.

