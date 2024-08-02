Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ellen Walshe during the 200m individual medley semi-final. James Crombie/INPHO
in the water

Ellen Walshe finishes in seventh place in 200m individual medley semi-finals

The Dubliner clocked a time of 2:11.35 in a tough field.
8.52pm, 2 Aug 2024
141
0

IRELAND’S ELLEN WALSHE has finished in seventh place in the semi-final of the 200m Individual Medley at the Paris Olympic Games.

Walshe, who clocked her third fastest time ever in the heats this morning, swam in lane eight for the butterfly leg and took the first turn at the wall in eighth place heading into the backstroke.

The breaststroke followed with Walshe still in eighth place in what was a stacked heat. She moved up to seventh in the final leg of the freestyle to finish in 2:11.35 ahead of Shiho Matsumoto from Japan. However, it wasn’t enough to see her through to the final.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie