England and Man City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck recovering from stroke

MANCHESTER CITY AND England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has revealed she is recovering from a stroke – but has suffered no lasting damage to her brain function or vision.

Roebuck has not featured for City in the Women’s Super League this season, with 19-year-old Khiara Keating preferred by manager Gareth Taylor, and she has also dropped out of the England squad.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old announced in a post on social media she had “not felt well for a little while”, with subsequent tests showing she had suffered a left occipital infarct, a type of stroke which can cause double vision as well as headaches and loss of balance.

Following specialist medical support at City, Roebuck feels she is now “on the road to recovery”.

“I feel like now is the right time to share what’s been happening lately,” she said in a post on her social media channels.

“Unfortunately, having not felt well for a little while, I had some tests and it was discovered that I had suffered a left occipital infarct. Thankfully, there is no lasting damage to my brain function or vision.

“I’ve had many weeks of follow up tests, specialist appointments, and with the support of the medical team at the club I’m on the road to recovery.

“It’s great to be back with the girls, working on my rehab and more importantly feeling back to being normal Ellie.

“It’s been a really tough time, but with the support of my family, I’m now really positive and excited for my return to the pitch.

“Life can throw unexpected challenges at you and if this year has taught me anything, it’s that I’m strong and will give it all I’ve got for the thing I love most.

“I’m very grateful for your well-wishes and concern. My family and I would appreciate privacy while I concentrate on completing my recovery.”