Daly's switch to Saracens confirmed as England fullback seeks 'fresh challenge'

ELLIOT DALY’S MOOTED switch to Saracens from Premiership rivals Wasps has now been confirmed, with the England fullback signing a three-year contract at Allianz Park.

The 26-year-old triggered an escape clause in his contract with Wasps and will join Saracens at the end of the current season.

Daly in action against Ireland on Saturday. Source: Peter Morrison

Having come up through the Wasps academy system, there had been suggestions Daly was unhappy with the training facilities at the Midlands club but he insisted that was not why he was leaving ahead of this year’s World Cup in Japan.

“At 26, I believe it is the right time in my career to explore a fresh challenge and the opportunity to do that with Saracens really excites me,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic club which has had a lot of success in recent seasons and that’s something that I want to be a part of.

“I’ve played with a few of the lads for England and the Lions, as well as enjoyed battles against them in the Premiership, and I’m looking forward to calling them club teammates from next season.”

Daly produced one of his best displays in his 26-cap England career last weekend, setting up their opening try and scoring the visitors’ second as they launched their Six Nations campaign with an impressive 32-20 victory against reigning champions Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: “We are looking forward to welcoming Elliot to the club next season.

“He’s a talented player and at 26, his best years are ahead of him. Everyone at Saracens is excited to see him fulfil his potential with us.”

Daly’s departure is another blow for Wasps, who are sitting sixth in the Premiership, and are already losing Willie le Roux and Nathan Hughes next season.

