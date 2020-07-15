This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Daly commits to new three-year deal with relegated Saracens

The fullback joins Jamie George, Sean Maitland and Mako Vunipola in staying with the club sanctioned for salary cap breaches.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 1:47 PM
57 minutes ago 993 Views 1 Comment
Elliott Daly
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Elliott Daly
Elliott Daly
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ENGLAND AND LIONS fullback Elliot Daly has agreed a new three-year deal with relegated Saracens, the club announced today.

Daly was signed from Wasps last year, but has committed to play through Saracens’ year in the Championship after they were punished for salary cap breaches by Premiership rugby.

The 27-year-old has played just seven times for Mark McCall’s before landing this contract extension.

“I haven’t been here that long but I really feel part of the Saracens family, so it was an easy decision,” said Daly.

“I’m looking forward to the next three years. Hopefully we can do some special things.”

Saracens director of rugby McCall said: “We are thrilled that Elliot has committed his future to the club.

“He has been a pleasure to work with in his short time with us and there is no doubt that he will have a significant role to play in the exciting years that lie ahead.

Daly is the latest player to commit his long-term future to Saracens after fellow England internationals Mako Vunipola and Jamie George also signed new deals this month.

