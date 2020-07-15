Daly commits to new three-year deal with relegated Saracens

ENGLAND AND LIONS fullback Elliot Daly has agreed a new three-year deal with relegated Saracens, the club announced today.

Daly was signed from Wasps last year, but has committed to play through Saracens’ year in the Championship after they were punished for salary cap breaches by Premiership rugby.

The 27-year-old has played just seven times for Mark McCall’s before landing this contract extension.

“I haven’t been here that long but I really feel part of the Saracens family, so it was an easy decision,” said Daly.

“I’m looking forward to the next three years. Hopefully we can do some special things.”

Saracens director of rugby McCall said: “We are thrilled that Elliot has committed his future to the club.

“He has been a pleasure to work with in his short time with us and there is no doubt that he will have a significant role to play in the exciting years that lie ahead.

Daly is the latest player to commit his long-term future to Saracens after fellow England internationals Mako Vunipola and Jamie George also signed new deals this month.