Dublin: 18°C Sunday 11 September 2022
Springbok Jantjies and team dietician sent home over 'personal reports'

On Sunday, South African media reported details of an alleged affair involving the pair.

South Africa's Elton Jantjies.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
South Africa’s Elton Jantjies.
South Africa’s Elton Jantjies.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SPRINGBOK OUT-HALF ELTON Elton Jantjies was sent home from Argentina ahead of their upcoming Rugby Championship match, the South African Rugby Union said on Sunday, after media reports about an alleged affair with the team’s dietician.

“The Springbok management are aware of reports regarding Springbok fly-half Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee,” SA Rugby said in a statement.

“No team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to South Africa to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the Test against Argentina.”

The Springboks are due to play Argentina on 17 September in the Rugby Championship.

South Africa are currently tied on points (9) in second place with Australia and Argentina, with all three teams trailing New Zealand who lead with 10 points.

South African media reported Jantjies, who is married, spent time at a guesthouse with a woman last month, as the team was in Mbombela, South Africa, to play New Zealand.

Jantjies, 32, is not new to making news off the pitch.

In May he was arrested on charges of malicious damage to property of an airline he had flown with from Dubai to Johannesburg.

The case against him was provisionally withdrawn in June.

Jantjies made his professional debut in 2011 with the Johannesburg-based Lions and was loaned to French Top 14 club Pau in 2021 before joining Japanese outfit NTT Red Hurricanes this year.

– © AFP 2022 

