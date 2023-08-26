Springbok Jantjies 'shocked' by positive doping test

SOUTH AFRICA OUT-HALF Elton Jantjies said on Saturday he was “shocked” to have tested positive for Clenbuterol, a banned substance.

“It with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month, from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, that a urine sample I provided in June 2023, returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol,” he said in a statement.

“I have instructed legal representation to assist me in determining the source of the prohibited substance and I have instructed them to ask for my B sample to be tested and to launch an inquiry into the possible causes for the positive test.”

Clenbuterol is favoured by bodybuilders as it burns fat. It also offers relief for asthma sufferers, widening the airways, and can boost the stamina of athletes.

Advertisement

Jantjies, 33, was called up for part of the Springboks’ training camp ahead of the September 8-October 28 Rugby World Cup in France, but did not make the 33-man squad for the tournament.

An SA Rugby statement said the union had “noted the statement issued on behalf of Elton Jantjies and confirms it was advised of the adverse finding.

“A regulated process is now in train which we are bound to respect and allow to run its course without further comment or speculation.”

A member of the 2019 Springbok World Cup-winning squad in Japan, Jantjies has been involved in several controversies.

The out-half was arrested for allegedly causing “malicious damage to property” during a 2022 Dubai to Johannesburg flight and appeared in court before being freed after paying damages.

Jantjies was sent home from Argentina last year after media reports that he had stayed at a guest house in South Africa before a Test with the Springboks team dietician Zeenat Simjee.

They denied spending time together.

Jantjies, who joined French second-tier side Agen last November, has been capped 46 times by the Springboks since his 2012 debut, scoring 335 points.

– © AFP 2023

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!