Former Springbok Elton Jantjies given four-year doping ban

FORMER SOUTH AFRICA fly-half Elton Jantjies has been banned from rugby for four years after using a prohibited substance, the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) said today.

Part of the 2019 Springbok World Cup-winning squad, he tested positive last August for Clenbuterol, a substance used by some bodybuilders to lose weight.

It also offers relief for asthma sufferers, widening the airways, and can boost the stamina of athletes.

Jantjies vowed then to prove his innocence, but SAIDS chief executive Khalid Galant confirmed to the South African media that the 33-year-old had been banned.

Galant told the News24 website that the window for any potential appeal by the former Springbok had lapsed.

This is the latest blow to Jantjies, who understudied Handre Pollard when South Africa won the World Cup a third time five years ago in Japan.

Jantjies was arrested in 2022 and charged with malicious damage to property during an international flight to Johannesburg. The charges were later dropped.

Later the same year a media report alleged he was having an affair with Springbok team dietician Zeenat Simjee. Both denied the accusation.

Jantjies made 46 Test appearances for the Springboks, scoring 335 points, and played for clubs in South Africa, Japan and, most recently, French second-tier side Agen.

– © AFP 2024