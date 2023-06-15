Boks call up fly-half Elton Jantjies as injury cover

FLY-HALF ELTON Jantjies was called up to the Springbok training squad today as injury cover for Handre Pollard and Damian Willemse, who are both in rehabilitation.

The only fit No 10 in the squad is Manie Libbok, so the 32-year-old Janties, a 46-Test veteran, was contacted.

“Damian has a knee injury and will be touch-and-go for the first Test of the season next month while Handre is definitely out,” said Boks coach Jacques Nienaber.

“It means Manie is our only fit fly-half as of today and we can’t go into a Test season without any cover. We weighed up the options available locally and overseas – having tracked all of them throughout the season just completed – and Elton is the next fly-half in line.

“He knows our thinking and systems inside out and can slot in easily. We kick off against Australia in three weeks and should Damian Willemse not return to full fitness by then Elton would be ready to play.”

Jantjies made his Test debut against Australia in Pretoria in 2012 and has been a fixture in Springbok squads for the past six years.

The Springboks’ first Test of the year is against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on 8 July.

