This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 21 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm the most unstoppable player in the league,' declares Embiid after 76ers finally beat Celtics

Joel Embiid finished with 37 points, 22 rebounds and four assists for Philadelphia.

By AFP Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 11:31 AM
53 minutes ago 651 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4553623

JIMMY BUTLER LED a fourth quarter comeback as the Philadelphia 76ers overpowered the Boston Celtics 118-115 in a stormy Eastern Conference duel on Wednesday.

Celtics 76ers Basketball Embiid dunks the ball as the Celtics watch on. Source: Matt Slocum

Butler scored 15 points in the final period as the Sixers overturned a nine-point deficit to seal their first win of the season against Boston while extending their winning streak to six games.

Butler, who was slow to settle in Philadelphia following his acrimonious move from the Minnesota Timberwolves in November, finished with 22 points including a decisive jump shot late in the fourth quarter.

Centre Joel Embiid also delivered a towering performance for the Sixers, finishing with 37 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and four assists.

Embiid was also at the centre of the bruising encounter’s flashpoint in the third quarter which led to Celtics star Marcus Smart being ejected.

Replays appeared to show Embiid obstruct Smart with an elbow, prompting a furious reaction from the Celtics guard. Smart shoved Embiid forcefully to the floor after their collision, triggering a melee.

Embiid refused to react, and officials wasted no time in tossing Smart from the contest.

Boston meanwhile were left to reflect on a frustrating evening which saw them fail to capitalise on a big early lead of 60-46 in the second quarter.

Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 36 points for the Celtics, who fell to 43-28 with the loss. The 76ers improved to 46-25 to keep a firm grip on third place in the Eastern Conference table. 

Embiid meanwhile said he had been determined to produce a big performance after being riled by suggestions that the Celtics defense had his measure.

“I’ve been hearing that these guys can guard me better than anyone else, so I just had to come out and show that I’m the most unstoppable player in the league,” the 7ft tall Cameroonian said.

Celtics 76ers Basketball Kyrie Irvine tries to get a shot past 76ers' Joel Embiid. Source: Matt Slocum

Embiid meanwhile had special praise for Butler’s decisive fourth quarter contribution.

“He’s a closer,” Embiid said. “My job is to get him in the forecourt and let him do his thing. The last few games he’s been fantastic.”

Elsewhere Wednesday, Colin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers took full advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury absence to score a 107-102 upset of the Eastern Conference leaders.

Cavs point guard Sexton led the scoring with 25 points while Jordan Clarkson had 23 off the bench to complete a remarkable reverse for the Bucks, who lead the standings with 53 wins and 19 defeats.

The Cavs meanwhile remain one place off the bottom of the East with the third worst record in the league, with 19 wins and 53 losses.

However a determined Cavaliers performance jolted the Bucks at the Quicken Loans Arena as the visitors struggled to adjust to the absence of Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic.

Milwaukee are also missing Pau Gasol, Sterling Brown and George Hill.

Khris Middleton led the scoring for the Bucks with 26 points and 12 rebounds while Eric Bledsoe added 24 with eight rebounds and eight assists.

© – AFP, 2019   

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    Anscombe calls for end to Welsh club uncertainty
    CHELTENHAM
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah
    'Of course we want him to stay': Pogba backs Solskjaer to get permanent Man United job
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    Matt Doherty open to playing unfamiliar right-wing role for Ireland
    'I'm finding my feet' - Enda Stevens in pole position to nail down Irish left-back berth
    IRELAND
    Boost for Leinster as McGrath, Leavy and Tomane make injury returns
    Boost for Leinster as McGrath, Leavy and Tomane make injury returns
    Ireland's wars, the first Dáil and rural electrification - A look at the National Museum of Ireland's 2019 programme
    'The whole game is completely dismantled' - Ex-boss on Ireland Women's rugby crisis

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie