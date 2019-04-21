This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joel Embiid sparks 76ers to NBA playoff win after two ejected

The 76ers star returned from injury to score a game-high 31 points and grab 16 rebounds.

By AFP Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 9:51 AM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid dunks during the second half of Game 4.
Image: Mary Altaffer
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid dunks during the second half of Game 4.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid dunks during the second half of Game 4.
Image: Mary Altaffer

PHILADELPHIA’S JOEL EMBIID returned from injury to score a game-high 31 points and grab 16 rebounds, powering the 76ers to a 112-108 NBA playoff victory at Brooklyn on Saturday.

Despite a third-quarter incident that saw two players ejected, the 76ers seized a 3-1 lead in the first-round series against the Nets and could advance in the Eastern Conference best-of-seven matchup with a home victory Tuesday.

In the other Eastern Conference game, Khris Middleton finished with 20 points and nine rebounds as the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks put the Detroit Pistons on the brink of elimination with a 119-103 win. The victory give the Bucks a 3-0 lead and they can wrap up the series with a win on the road in the Motor City on Monday.

Philadelphia, down by 10 points early in the third quarter, battled back most of the second half before taking the lead on a run of eight points by Embiid, who missed game three with a sore left knee.

A slam dunk and layup by Embiid gave the 76ers their first late lead at 102-101 but, after an exchange of layups and three-pointers as well as turnovers, fell behind 108-107 on a basket by Brooklyn’s Joe Harris with 25 seconds remaining.

On the next 76er possession, Embiid flipped the last of his seven assists to Mike Scott, whose corner three-pointer put Philadelphia ahead to stay 110-108 with 19 seconds remaining.

Australian Ben Simmons — who added 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the 76ers — stole the ball from Brooklyn’s Jarett Allen and Tobias Harris sank two free throws for the last of his 24 points to clinch the triumph.

- ‘Stay cool and not react’ -

Caris LeVert led the Nets with 25 points while Brooklyn had 21 points each from Allen and D’Angelo Russell.

Cameroon star center Embiid was issued a flagrant foul in touching off an altercation 4:18 into the third quarter that saw Philadelphia’s Jimmy Butler Brooklyn’s Jared Dudley ejected.

Embiid, who had elbowed Allen in the face in game two, was whistled for a hard foul on Allen that prompted Dudley to rush at Embiid, taking down the Sixers big man.

Butler swung his left arm at Dudley, who wound up in the front row seats with Simmons at one stage, to earn his ejection.

“I know these guys are going to go at me because they want me to retaliate, so I’ve got to be mature when I’m on the court and just stay cool and not react,” Embiid said.

“Today I could have reacted but I felt like my team needed me more than they needed Jared Dudley, so I’ve just got to stay cool and mature and do my job.”

In Detroit, Brook Lopez tallied 19 points and had seven rebounds and five blocked shots and Eric Bledsoe scored 19 points for the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered 14 points and 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double in the series and Nikola Mirotic chipped in 12 points.

Detroit’s hobbled star Blake Griffin had 27 points in 31 minutes after he missed the first two games of the series with a sore knee.

Griffin was cleared with his leg heavily wrapped but it didn’t change the outcome. 

The Pistons have now lost 13 straight playoff games dating back to 2008.

- Jokic spurs on Nuggets -

In the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets — led by game highs of 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists from Serbian playmaker Nikola Jokic — pulled level with San Antonio at 2-2 in their opening series with a 117-103 road triumph over the Spurs.

Denver posted the second-best regular-season record in the West this season but it was Spurs that could have pushed the Nuggets to the brink of elimination with a victory.

Instead, the Nuggets hit 15-of-31 points from three-point range and snapped a 14-game losing streak in San Antonio dating to March 2012, with Jokic and Jamal Murray’s 24 points leading the way.

“We haven’t won here in a while. That was on our minds,” Murray said. “Now we go back home 2-2. We’ll bring the same defensive energy and get the job done.”

The series continues with game five on Tuesday in Denver.

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

AFP

