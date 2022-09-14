35-man Emerging Ireland squad announced for South Africa tour

A 35-MAN Emerging Ireland squad has been announced for the upcoming three-game tour to South Africa.

Simon Easterby is set to lead the coaching group, supported by Paul O’Connell, Mike Catt and John Fogarty, for games against the Griquas (30 September), Pumas (5 October) and Cheetahs (9 October).

Just four players in the 35 man squad have been capped at Test level – Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune, Connacht’s Caolin Blade, Munster’s Shane Daly and Leinster backrower Max Deegan.

Three of the squad – Ciaran Frawley, Joe McCarthy and Cian Prendergast – featured against the Māori All Blacks during the summer tour of New Zealand, while Jamie Osborne and Tom Ahern have both trained with Andy Farrell’s senior squad as development players.

The youthful squad – split between 15 backs and 20 forwards – also includes eight players who were part of the Ireland U20s Grand Slam success in 2019 – Tom Clarkson, Brian Deeny, Jake Flannery, John Hodnett, Michael Milne, Scott Penny, Callum Reid and Dylan Tierney-Martin.

James Culhane and Chay Mullins, who both featured across the 2022 U20s Grand Slam-winning campaign also make the cut. Mullins and Andrew Smith were also part of the Ireland Sevens squad which finished third at the Rugby Sevens World Cup in Cape Town last weekend.

The Emerging Ireland squad will gather for a three day camp at the IRFU’s high performance centre before travelling to South Africa later this month.

Ireland head Andy Farrell said: “This opportunity provides another window for players to develop and show they can thrive in the intensity of a national environment.

“It will be exciting to see which players step up and put themselves in the frame for a further opportunity to impress in November.

For some players it is an opportunity to build on what they have already learned in national camp and take their development to the next level, for others it is a first opportunity to show the national coaches what they are about and what they can deliver.”

“The coaching group are really excited about working with this squad and broadening the selection pool for the national team,” added Easterby.

“We will look to replicate the national team environment and training intensity, so players get a good understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level.

“The players will have to adapt to the national team’s tactical and technical approach in a very short window of time and deal with the pressure of performing in a green jersey.”

IRFU performance director David Nucifora commented: “This Emerging Ireland tour is of vital strategic importance in a Rugby World Cup year. It will put some stress on our player resources but it will provide an opportunity for emerging talent to impress the national coaches early in a World Cup season.

“As these players return to their provinces their progress can be monitored and supported so that they remain part of the national team picture.

“The three games in Bloemfontein and the game against the All Blacks XV in Dublin provide an incredible opportunity for these players to gain experience in the national environment and force their way into the coaches’ thinking for the season ahead.”

Emerging Ireland squad

Backs (15):

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen)*

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians)*

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Advertisement

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)*

Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge)

Jake Flannery (Ulster/Shannon)

Antoine Frisch (Munster)

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)

Michael McDonald (Ulster)

Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Queens RFC)

Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone)

Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas)

Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf)

Forwards (20):

Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)

Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

Tom Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University)

James Culhane (Leinster/UCD)

Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne)*

Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf)

John Hodnett (Munster/UCC)

Sam Illo (Connacht)

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

Alex Kendellen (Munster/UCC)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)

Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD)

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)

Cian Prendergast (Connacht)

Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge)

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)

Alex Soroka (Leinster/Clontarf)

Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians)

Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)

*Capped For Ireland

Emerging Ireland fixtures:

(All kick-offs Irish time)

Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, Friday 30 September, 12.45pm

Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, Wednesday 5 October, 4pm

Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, Sunday 9th October, 12pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!