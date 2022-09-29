Membership : Access or Sign Up
Doak and Crowley at 9 and 10 in exciting Emerging Ireland side

Max Deegan captains the team for tomorrow’s clash with the Griquas in South Africa.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 29 Sep 2022, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,148 Views 8 Comments
Jack Crowley at training in Bloemfontein this week.
Image: Steve Haag/INPHO
Image: Steve Haag/INPHO

ULSTER SCRUM-HALF Nathan Doak and Munster out-half Jack Crowley will steer Emerging Ireland from the halfback slots for their clash with the Griquas in Bloemfontein tomorrow [KO 12.45pm Irish time, live stream on Irishrugby.ie].

Head coach Simon Easterby will look for 20-year-old Doak and 22-year-old Crowley to provide leadership from the number nine and 10 shirts in a team that’s captained by Leinster’s Max Deegan for the tourists’ first game of three in South Africa. 

Munster’s Shane Daly is at fullback in a back three that includes fellow senior Ireland international Robert Baloucoune and Munster’s Calvin Nash, while Ulster’s Stewart Moore is paired with Leinster man Jamie Osborne in midfield.

Promising Ulster hooker Tom Stewart is in the front row with Munster loosehead Josh Wycherley and Leinster tighthead Thomas Clarkson, while there is an exciting second row combination of Tom Ahern and Joe McCarthy.

Ireland-capped number eight Deegan is joined in the back row by Leinster team-mate Scott Penny and Ulster’s David McCann.

The Emerging Ireland bench includes Munster prop Roman Salanoa, who hails from Hawaii but has qualified thanks to residency in Ireland, and Munster centre Antoine Frisch, who was born in France but qualifies through his family.

Emerging Ireland (v Griquas):

  • 15. Shane Daly
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Jamie Osborne
  • 12. Stewart Moore 
  • 11. Robert Baloucoune 
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Nathan Doak
  • 1. Josh Wycherley
  • 2. Tom Stewart
  • 3. Thomas Clarkson
  • 4. Joe McCarthy
  • 5. Thomas Ahern
  • 6. David McCann
  • 7. Scott Penny
  • 8. Max Deegan (captain)

Replacements:

  • 16. Diarmuid Barron
  • 17. Michael Milne
  • 18. Roman Salanoa
  • 19. Brian Deeny
  • 20. John Hodnett
  • 21. Michael McDonald
  • 22. Jake Flannery
  • 23. Antoine Frisch

