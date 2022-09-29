Doak and Crowley at 9 and 10 in exciting Emerging Ireland side

ULSTER SCRUM-HALF Nathan Doak and Munster out-half Jack Crowley will steer Emerging Ireland from the halfback slots for their clash with the Griquas in Bloemfontein tomorrow [KO 12.45pm Irish time, live stream on Irishrugby.ie].

Head coach Simon Easterby will look for 20-year-old Doak and 22-year-old Crowley to provide leadership from the number nine and 10 shirts in a team that’s captained by Leinster’s Max Deegan for the tourists’ first game of three in South Africa.

Munster’s Shane Daly is at fullback in a back three that includes fellow senior Ireland international Robert Baloucoune and Munster’s Calvin Nash, while Ulster’s Stewart Moore is paired with Leinster man Jamie Osborne in midfield.

Promising Ulster hooker Tom Stewart is in the front row with Munster loosehead Josh Wycherley and Leinster tighthead Thomas Clarkson, while there is an exciting second row combination of Tom Ahern and Joe McCarthy.

Ireland-capped number eight Deegan is joined in the back row by Leinster team-mate Scott Penny and Ulster’s David McCann.

The Emerging Ireland bench includes Munster prop Roman Salanoa, who hails from Hawaii but has qualified thanks to residency in Ireland, and Munster centre Antoine Frisch, who was born in France but qualifies through his family.

Emerging Ireland (v Griquas):

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Stewart Moore

11. Robert Baloucoune

10. Jack Crowley

9. Nathan Doak

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Tom Stewart

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Thomas Ahern

6. David McCann

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan (captain)

Replacements: