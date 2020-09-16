This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 16 September 2020
Arsenal goalkeeper Martinez moves to Aston Villa for a reported €21m

The Argentine stopper has signed a four-year deal after agreeing to leave the Gunners.

By Press Association Wednesday 16 Sep 2020, 10:48 AM
51 minutes ago 1,503 Views 5 Comments
Emiliano Martinez with the Villa shirt.
Image: Twitter/AVFC Official
Image: Twitter/AVFC Official

ASTON VILLA HAVE completed the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper has signed a four-year deal at Villa Park, moving for a reported £20 million (€21m).

Martinez helped Arsenal to FA Cup victory last season and Community Shield glory last month, but manager Mikel Arteta will be going with Bernd Leno as his number one at the Gunners.

Villa boss Dean Smith said: “We are really pleased with the signing of our new goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

“We know how highly Arsenal rated him and we watched his outstanding performances last season in a trophy-winning top side.

“We moved for Emi when we saw the opportunity, as it is rare to be able to buy a top-class goalkeeper who hasn’t yet reached their peak age and who can therefore be a key player for our club for the long term.”

Martinez ends a 10-year association with Arsenal by following Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins in making big-money moves to Villa Park.

He was signed by the Gunners from Independiente in 2010, making 39 first-team appearances as well as spending time on loan at six clubs – Oxford, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham, Wolves, Getafe and Reading.

Thank you, thank you for all of the years (of support),” Martinez told Arsenal.com. “I thank God for having the opportunity over the past few months to show the Arsenal fanbase what I am made of, and why I went on loan so many times.

“It was always to come back and win them trophies and give them silverware. I did it, I feel prouder than ever.

“They made me as a goalkeeper; not just the club, not just my goalkeeping coaches but the fans as well because they supported me, gave me the confidence to perform as well and I wish them all the best and hope they win many, many trophies. Thank you. That’s all I can say.”

Press Association

