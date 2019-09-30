This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cardiff City ordered to pay €6m transfer fee to Nantes for plane crash victim Sala

Fifa stepped in after the two clubs failed to agree a settling payment for the Argentine striker, who died tragically in January.

By AFP Monday 30 Sep 2019, 4:26 PM
33 minutes ago 882 Views No Comments
A tribute to Sala at Cardiff City Stadium.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
A tribute to Sala at Cardiff City Stadium.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CARDIFF CITY MUST pay French club Nantes €6 million to settle a dispute over the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala, Fifa said today.

The amount corresponds to the first instalment of the €17m fee Cardiff had agreed to pay Nantes before Sala tragically died in a plane crash on 21 January while travelling to join his new club.

Cardiff had previously refused to keep up their part of the deal even though the transfer had been completed before the accident.

The announcement from world football’s governing body followed a meeting by its Players’ Status Committee.

In a statement, Fifa said it had “never lost sight of the specific and unique circumstances of this tragic situation during its deliberations on the dispute at stake.”

Both clubs can appeal the decision to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Nantes had previously appealed in February over Cardiff’s failure to pay the €17m they said was owed.

The plane Sala was travelling on came down in the English Channel on January 21 during a night-time flight. 

His body was recovered, but that of the pilot, David Ibbotson, has never been found.

A report by Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch in August said that Sala and the pilot were likely exposed to “potentially fatal” levels of carbon monoxide on the plane.

© – AFP, 2019

