Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 30 March 2022
Advertisement

Transgender cyclist declared ineligible to race at women's event this weekend

Emily Bridges had been allowed to enter under British Cycling’s transgender and non-binary participation policy.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 9:03 PM
26 minutes ago 734 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5726041
Image: Tim Goode
Image: Tim Goode

BRITISH CYCLING HAS announced that transgender cyclist Emily Bridges is ineligible to race in the women’s event at the British National Omnium Championships this weekend.

Bridges was due to compete in the event in Derby on Saturday alongside a star-studded field including against five-time Olympic champion Dame Laura Kenny.

The 21-year-old had been allowed to enter under British Cycling’s transgender and non-binary participation policy.

But British Cycling now says it has been informed by the Union Cycliste Internationale that Bridges is not eligible to compete.

“At British Cycling, we believe that transgender and non-binary people should be able to find a home, feel welcome and included, and be celebrated in our sport,” read a statement from the governing body.

“Under the British Cycling transgender and non-binary participation policy, Emily Bridges was due to participate in the British National Omnium Championships on Saturday, April 2.

“We have now been informed by the Union Cycliste Internationale that, under their current guidelines, Emily is not eligible to participate in this event.

“We have been in close discussions with the UCI regarding Emily’s participation this weekend and have also engaged closely with Emily and her family regarding her transition and involvement in elite competitions. We acknowledge the decision of the UCI with regards to Emily’s participation, however we fully recognise her disappointment with today’s decision.”

Bridges – winner of the men’s points race at the British Universities’ championships in Glasgow in February – began hormone therapy last year.

We also understand that in elite sports the concept of fairness is essential.

British Cycling’s regulations, updated in January this year, require riders to have had testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre for a 12-month period prior to competition.

The initial decision to allow Bridges to race caused major controversy with critics claiming trans athletes may have an advantage over their fellow competitors, and British Cycling has called for clarity across all sports surrounding the issue.

“We believe all participants within our sport deserve more clarity and understanding around participation in elite competitions and we will continue to work with the UCI on both Emily’s case and the wider situation with regards to this issue,” it added.

“We also understand that in elite sports the concept of fairness is essential. For this reason, British Cycling is today calling for a coalition to share, learn and understand more about how we can achieve fairness in a way that maintains the dignity and respect of all athletes.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We know that some of these conversations are happening in pockets of the sporting world, but we want to encourage all sporting governing bodies, athletes, the transgender and non-binary athlete community, the Government and beyond to come together and find a better answer.”

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston earlier said sport must be a level playing field for all, but accepted there is an “uncomfortable journey” ahead in striving to deliver inclusivity for transgender athletes.

This week on the Front Row – The42’s new rugby podcast in partnership with Guinness – panellist Eimear Considine makes a welcome return… and she’s brought her Ireland roommate, Hannah O’Connor, along too. They chat about broken noses, tanning routines, initiation songs and balancing the Women’s Six Nations with teaching, plus how one fan named her child after Ireland winger Beibhinn Parsons! Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie