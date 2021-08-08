Emily Kay recovers after chaotic start to finish 13th in women's omnium

EMILY KAY’S OLYMPIC debut ended with a strong 13th overall finish having started with a frustrating opening omnium scratch race when she was taken out in a crash just before the final lap.

The track cyclist had raced strongly and was in a promising position when Italy’s Elisa Balsamo collided with her front wheel. The collision took out a huge portion of the field including the reigning champion, Britain’s Laura Kenny.

As a result, Kay received 16 points and was in a tied 13th place finish after the first of four races.

In the 7.5km tempo race, several competitors were still evidently feeling the effect of the carnage. Belgian Lotte Kopecky withdrew early on. Kay’s arm was bandaged and she started slowly.

The Team Ireland competitor found herself in a group cut off from the leaders and was lapped, losing 20 points in the process. Kay responded bravely to win a lap before the finish and move up to 15th overall.

In the elimination race, Kay finished ninth to move to 13th overall on 56 points after a tactically strong ride.

The 25-year old was prominent in the early portion of the points race. In the second half, the pace picked up considerably as the contenders pushed for a medal spot. Kenny’s quest for a podium place proved unsuccessful as she was unable to secure a much-needed lap in the final race.

The gold medal went to USA’s Jennifer Valente. Japan’s Yumi Kajihara took the silver medal with Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands two points off and taking bronze.