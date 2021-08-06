Irish disappointment as crash costs Kay and McCurley in women's madison

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald won gold as the women's madison made its Olympic debut.

IRELAND’S EMILY KAY and Shannon McCurley had to settle with a share of 13th place after they did not finish in the women’s Olympic madison on Friday.

Ireland’s race unravelled in the early stages when McCurley was involved in a crash with the Italian team.

The Irish team then fell a couple of laps behind as they tried to recover before eventually tailing off and withdrawing from the race.

Britain won the debut Olympic edition of the 30-kilometre track race, with Laura Kenny claiming her fifth Olympic gold as she powered to victory alongside Katie Archibald.

Kenny and Archibald — now a two-time Olympic champion — won 10 of the 12 sprints to finish on 78 points with Denmark taking silver on 35 points and the Russian Olympic Committee in bronze on 26 points.

Kenny also becomes the first British woman to win five gold medals, joining Bradley Wiggins and rower Steve Redgrave on the country’s all-time list, only one behind her husband Jason Kenny and Chris Hoy.

