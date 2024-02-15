Introducing Emily Murphy: Ireland's newest striker who was once 'the future' at Chelsea

IN AMONGST THE long-term injury returnees, and the usual ins-and-outs, one name jumped off the Republic of Ireland women’s national team squad list; right down the bottom, the last of the 26.

Emily Murphy.

Few may remember Murphy, who was invited to train with Vera Pauw’s squad in April 2021.

Alongside Lily Agg — who is now an established figure and played at the World Cup last summer — and Florence Gamby, Murphy was in and around the camp for two friendlies against Denmark and Belgium.

The English-born striker had just turned 18, and like the others, was dual-eligible with her father, Jonathan, hailing from Rathfarnham in Dublin.

Pauw spoke about not putting pressure on the group to declare for Ireland at the time.

“I’ve had talks with them,” she told RTÉ. “The way that I approach it is not like we try to convince your brain, but it is your choice. She must choose for Ireland.

“Emily Murphy has not made a choice yet. The reason why I bring her in now is because it’s a friendly and you can only choose an environment if you know that environment. She’s a huge talent, and she expresses to us that she’s really hesitating. Her dad is from here, her whole family wants her to play for Ireland.

“But indeed, she can play for England also and I keep that completely open. I let her experience it, but the moment they choose, they must be ready for the choice, and it’s not go for a trial and then going backwards. They have to choose for Ireland.”

It appears Murphy has done just that as she received her first official call-up from Pauw’s successor, Eileen Gleeson, today.

***

26 January 2020: 16-year-old Emily Murphy burst onto the scene for Chelsea. Wearing the number 35, Murphy scored twice on her full debut, a 4-0 FA Cup fourth round win away to Charlton Athletic.

Murphy celebrates scoring against Charlton Athletic. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Emily is the future,” all-conquering Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said afterwards.

“A bright prospect and certainly took her chances today.”

Murphy, who grew up in Windsor, near London, started out in the Arsenal Academy, before rising through the Chelsea ranks and developing into a brave, technical number nine.

She made her Blues first-team debut as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur in a November 2019 Continental League Cup win, and scored her first Women’s Super League goal in an 8-0 hammering of West Ham in February 2020.

In the 91st minute, she headed past Courtney Brosnan to cap just her second taste of WSL action:

A few months beforehand, Murphy had impressed with the England U17s. In October 2019, she played three U17 European Championship qualifiers for the Young Lionesses, finding the back of the net in a 4-1 victory against Belgium.

Opportunities weren’t quite as plentiful at Chelsea. Murphy didn’t look out of place for the star-studded outfit, but found first-team minutes hard to come by. After making just five appearances — and scoring in all domestic competitions — she joined Birmingham City on loan in January 2021.

While Chelsea went on to win the league, Birmingham, who had Ireland internationals Ruesha Littlejohn and Harriet Scott on their books, were staring down the barrel of a relegation battle.

Carla Ward, now manager of Aston Villa, entrusted Murphy with a key role, and their new #35 made 11 WSL appearances as Birmingham managed to stay in the top-flight.

Murphy in action for Birmingham City. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

She scored just once for Blues, but it was a crucial goal away to West Ham as they drew 2-2.

Asked to describe herself as a player in an interview after signing for Birmingham, Murphy didn’t hesitate. “Direct. I always look to go forward. If we can get attacking threats in behind, if I can be one of those threats, it can prove successful.”

“Goals are numerical value,” she added. “I don’t worry about that. I’m more worried about how we can win as a team and if that means me scoring goals, assisting or just helping the team, then that’s what I’ll do.”

It was during that loan spell that Pauw invited Murphy to train with Ireland.

A few months later, she left Chelsea and headed for the University of North Carolina.

Playing and studying in America had been on her radar but it all came to fruition when Tar Heels women’s soccer coach Damon Nahas called her with an opening.

There, Murphy scored 10 goals in 39 appearances and led in assists as she continued to wear the #35 jersey given to her at Chelsea, before moving to Wake Forest University last year.

Murphy, who is studying a Major Degree in Political Science and Minor Degree in Contemporary Global Studies, has scored six goals in 17 games for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The 20-year-old has clearly caught the eye of Eileen Gleeson in recent weeks, and is now in line to make her Republic of Ireland debut against Italy or Wales.

She’s one of five forwards on the squad list. Kyra Carusa established herself as the first-choice number nine through the Nations League, though Leanne Kiernan and Amber Barrett will be coming into camp with a point to prove.

So too will Abbie Larkin, in the wake of her recent move to Crystal Palace from Glasgow City.

But all eyes will be on new recruit Murphy.

Once ‘the future’ at Chelsea, she now has the opportunity to be part of Ireland’s.